Tom Gonzales Named New Public Health Director for Larimer County

Fort Collins, CO — Larimer County’s new Public Health Director Tom Gonzales will begin work December 3, 2018. Gonzales has 22 years of experience working in local public health and previously served as Deputy Public Health Director for El Paso County Public Health. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Health from Colorado State University and a Master in Public Health from the University of Northern Colorado. He also is a Registered Environmental Health Specialist.

Chosen from a national pool of candidates for this position, Gonzales will direct the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment. Gonzales is looking forward to his new position. “I am very excited to be back in Larimer County where my public health career began. Also, proud to be part of this accomplished team. I look forward to working with staff, Board of Health, community and industry partners to forward our mission – to promote a healthy community.”

Gonzales will report directly to the Larimer County Board of Health. Jennifer Lee, President of the Board of Health says, “The Board of Health is excited to continue the tradition of providing excellent public health services to Larimer County as Dr. LeBailly transitions into retirement and Tom Gonzales takes over leadership of the department.”

Gonzales will be succeeding Dr. Adrienne LeBailly, who has served in her current role for 31 years. She will be retiring in December 2018, but will continue as medical director until that role is filled.

