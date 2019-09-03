Tonya Van Beber announces her candidacy for Colorado House District 48 for rural Weld County. “We are Weld County and I have been reminded again and again that our residents feel like their government has left them. It is clear that Denver and Boulder have more influence these days at the state Capitol and I will be a loud and effective voice for our interests”, states Van Beber.

A three generation native of Weld County, Mrs. Van Beber was elected at-large, to the Weld County Council in 2018 and has championed citizen engagement and transparency. With a background in education, business, and publishing, Tonya has served a vast amount of the residents of Weld County, a commitment that she looks forward to taking to the Capitol.

Van Beber adds that “Weld County has always been my home. In fact, I’m a lifelong native who has been an extremely active participant in Weld County issues and it’s abundantly clear now, more than ever, the county’s successful future requires citizens getting involved at every level where they are competent and successful in achieving outcomes. I’ve spent the last two years working to preserve the county charter and county council. To support Weld County’s system of checks and balances I’ve worked tirelessly to find the facts, share information and work with others in an effort to encourage responsible government. Taking that same approach to the State Capitol is vital to preserving the way of life we hold so dear.”

A kickoff event for Van Beber for State House is being held on September 7th from 6:30 to 8 PM at Gourmet Grub in Greeley.

For more information, visit the campaign Facebook page at facebook.com/ vanbeberforstatehouse