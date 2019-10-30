With the first “early decision” college-application deadline looming on Nov. 1 and tuition costs have more than doubled since the 1980s, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its 2020’s Best College & University Rankings as well as accompanying videos, in addition to separate rankings for colleges and for universities.

To help college-bound seniors choose the best schools within their states, WalletHub compared over 1,000 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 33 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

Top 10 Colleges & Universities in Colorado

University of Denver Regis University Colorado State University University of Colorado-Denver Metropolitan State University of Denver University of Colorado-Colorado Springs University of Colorado-Boulder Colorado State University-Pueblo Colorado Mesa University University of Northern Colorado

With that in mind, here’s a closer look at some of the top schools and how each performed in certain metrics:

School Snapshot: University of Denver (1 = Best; 7 = Average; 13 = Worst)

1 st – Admission Rate

– Admission Rate 1 st – Student-Faculty Ratio

– Student-Faculty Ratio 10 th – On-Campus Crime

– On-Campus Crime 10 th – Gender & Racial Diversity

– Gender & Racial Diversity 1 st – Graduation Rate

– Graduation Rate 1st – Post-Attendance Median Salary

School Snapshot: Regis University (1 = Best; 7 = Average; 13 = Worst)

3 rd – Admission Rate

– Admission Rate 3 rd – Student-Faculty Ratio

– Student-Faculty Ratio 4 th – On-Campus Crime

– On-Campus Crime 4 th – Gender & Racial Diversity

– Gender & Racial Diversity 4 th – Graduation Rate

– Graduation Rate 2nd – Post-Attendance Median Salary

School Snapshot: Colorado State University (1 = Best; 7 = Average; 13 = Worst)

7 th – Admission Rate

– Admission Rate 10 th – Net Cost

– Net Cost 6 th – Student-Faculty Ratio

– Student-Faculty Ratio 6 th – On-Campus Crime

– On-Campus Crime 2 nd – Graduation Rate

– Graduation Rate 5th – Post-Attendance Median Salary

To view the full reports, please visit:

Best Colleges & Universities Overall: http://wallethub.com/edu/ college-rankings/40750/

Best Colleges: https://wallethub.com/edu/ best-worst-colleges-in-the-us- ranking/40748/

Best Universities: https://wallethub.com/edu/ best-worst-universities-in- usa-ranking/39704/