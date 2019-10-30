With the first “early decision” college-application deadline looming on Nov. 1 and tuition costs have more than doubled since the 1980s, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its 2020’s Best College & University Rankings as well as accompanying videos, in addition to separate rankings for colleges and for universities.
To help college-bound seniors choose the best schools within their states, WalletHub compared over 1,000 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 33 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.
Help NFN Grow
Top 10 Colleges & Universities in Colorado
- University of Denver
- Regis University
- Colorado State University
- University of Colorado-Denver
- Metropolitan State University of Denver
- University of Colorado-Colorado Springs
- University of Colorado-Boulder
- Colorado State University-Pueblo
- Colorado Mesa University
- University of Northern Colorado
With that in mind, here’s a closer look at some of the top schools and how each performed in certain metrics:
School Snapshot: University of Denver (1 = Best; 7 = Average; 13 = Worst)
- 1st – Admission Rate
- 1st – Student-Faculty Ratio
- 10th – On-Campus Crime
- 10th – Gender & Racial Diversity
- 1st – Graduation Rate
- 1st – Post-Attendance Median Salary
School Snapshot: Regis University (1 = Best; 7 = Average; 13 = Worst)
- 3rd – Admission Rate
- 3rd – Student-Faculty Ratio
- 4th – On-Campus Crime
- 4th – Gender & Racial Diversity
- 4th – Graduation Rate
- 2nd – Post-Attendance Median Salary
School Snapshot: Colorado State University (1 = Best; 7 = Average; 13 = Worst)
- 7th – Admission Rate
- 10th – Net Cost
- 6th – Student-Faculty Ratio
- 6th – On-Campus Crime
- 2nd – Graduation Rate
- 5th – Post-Attendance Median Salary
To view the full reports, please visit:
Best Colleges & Universities Overall: http://wallethub.com/edu/
Best Colleges: https://wallethub.com/edu/
Best Universities: https://wallethub.com/edu/
Be the first to comment