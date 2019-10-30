Top 10 Colleges & Universities in Colorado

October 30, 2019 Cynthia Wilson Uncategorized 0

With the first “early decision” college-application deadline looming on Nov. 1 and tuition costs have more than doubled since the 1980s, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its 2020’s Best College & University Rankings as well as accompanying videos, in addition to separate rankings for colleges and for universities.

To help college-bound seniors choose the best schools within their states, WalletHub compared over 1,000 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 33 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..
Help NFN Grow

Top 10 Colleges & Universities in Colorado

  1. University of Denver
  2. Regis University
  3. Colorado State University
  4. University of Colorado-Denver
  5. Metropolitan State University of Denver
  6. University of Colorado-Colorado Springs
  7. University of Colorado-Boulder
  8. Colorado State University-Pueblo
  9. Colorado Mesa University
  10. University of Northern Colorado

With that in mind, here’s a closer look at some of the top schools and how each performed in certain metrics:

School Snapshot: University of Denver (1 = Best; 7 = Average; 13 = Worst)

  • 1st – Admission Rate
  • 1st – Student-Faculty Ratio
  • 10th – On-Campus Crime
  • 10th – Gender & Racial Diversity
  • 1st – Graduation Rate
  • 1st – Post-Attendance Median Salary

School Snapshot: Regis University (1 = Best; 7 = Average; 13 = Worst)

  • 3rd – Admission Rate
  • 3rd – Student-Faculty Ratio
  • 4th – On-Campus Crime
  • 4th – Gender & Racial Diversity
  • 4th – Graduation Rate
  • 2nd – Post-Attendance Median Salary

School Snapshot: Colorado State University (1 = Best; 7 = Average; 13 = Worst)

  • 7th – Admission Rate
  • 10th – Net Cost
  • 6th – Student-Faculty Ratio
  • 6th – On-Campus Crime
  • 2nd – Graduation Rate
  • 5th – Post-Attendance Median Salary

To view the full reports, please visit:

Best Colleges & Universities Overall: http://wallethub.com/edu/college-rankings/40750/

Best Colleges: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-colleges-in-the-us-ranking/40748/

Best Universities: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-universities-in-usa-ranking/39704/

Northern Colorado LiveMarket

Live Music with The Vagabonds

() -

by Sparge Brewing - 12 hours ago

Live Music with Mountain Duo

by Sparge Brewing - 12 hours ago

Biscuit Tasting

by Bones Du Jour - 16 hours ago

View More

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply