Top 5 Holiday Events in Northern Colorado

1. 2019 Festival of Trees
Union Coloney Civic Center
A holiday tradition of beautifully decorated trees, wreaths, and yuletide displays, presented by the City of Greeley Government and the Greeley Philharmonic Guild, begins the Friday after Thanksgiving and runs through December 7.
The Union Colony Civic Center’s lobbies are transformed into a winter wonderland of holiday splendor created around beautifully decorated trees and displays each with their own theme and style. Including amazing silent auction items, choirs and musicians, and of course, visits from St. Nick and Mrs. Claus – this 9-day festival is almost as magical as Santa himself!
Buy your Festival of Trees tickets either by calling 970-356-5000 or at the Union Colony Civic Center box office (701 10th Ave. Greeley). Admission for adults is $3, Kids (ages 1-12) $2, and Seniors (60+) $2. All proceeds benefit the Union Colony Civic Center and the Greeley Philharmonic Guild. Don’t forget to bring a non-perishable food item for the Weld Food Bank!
For public hours and a schedule of events and activities visit GreeleyFestivalofTrees.com.
2. Budweiser Brewery Lights
Brewery Lights is a family-friendly event, open to all ages at no cost. Guests can attend every Friday through Sunday 5pm till 9pm– starting on November 15th through December 29th. Sundays are family nights.
Brewery Lights Frosty Tour: Explore our Winter Night Tour. Highlights of the tour include viewing of brewing, fermentation cellar, beechwood aging cellar, and viewing the packaging and finishing areas.
Brewery Lights VIP Package: Our Brewery Lights VIP Package rolls out the red carpet and makes your visit easy and fun. Your VIP wristband allows you access to a private area with a dedicated server, one complimentary beverage, fire pits, s’mores kits, sample directly from our Finishing Tank and much more.
Brewery Lights VIP Igloo Package: Frost yourself in an illuminated igloo beneath the twinkling lights. Enjoy beers, an appetizer, and sweets while cuddled up amidst the snow and glow. Our 4 private igloos seat up to 6 people and are paired with festive food and beverages. Click for details and bookings.
Parking is free, but Preferred Parking is $5
**** CLOSED ON THANKSGIVING, CHRISTMAS EVE and CHRISTMAS DAY ****
3. LOVELAND WINTER WONDERLIGHTS
Celebrate the holidays in a new light just 45 minutes north of Denver at Loveland’s Winter Wonderlights, a unique, walkable holiday lighting attraction at Chapungu Sculpture Park. Guests will be mesmerized as they stroll through the north end of the sculpture park, transformed for the holidays. Each night, enjoy holiday string lights, twinkling bulbs, LED mappable snowflakes, illuminated African stone sculptures and 30-minute music and light show every night from 5-9 p.m. Nov. 15 – Jan. 1, 2020. The light and music show features six total songs and moving lights on the 20’ LED mappable Christmas Tree.
New in 2019:
- More lights and new lit love tunnels for attendees to walk through.
- Winter Wonderlights is going to the movies – all musical light show songs are from memorable holiday movies and one will be chosen from social media fans and unveiled on opening night.
- Winter Wonderlights LIVE! Weekend Celebrations: This year, there will be three largerLIVE! weekend celebrations, which will feature live entertainment, activities, Colorado’s largest inflatable igloo, giveaways and more. For the weekends of Nov. 15-16 and Nov. 29-30, we will have visits from Santa and his LIVE reindeer! The reindeer is provided by Jessen Reindeer Ranch in Loveland and they will have an antique sleigh for photo opportunities. Bring your own camera. LIVE! will also run Dec. 13-14. The sparkulars will be on display with the musical light show on WWLive! Weekends only.
Zimbabwe drumming group Kutandara will join us for the opening night and complete listing and schedule of weekend event performances will be available after Halloween on the website, visitlovelandco.org/
Holiday shopping is right around the corner. Winter Wonderlights is within walking distance to northern Colorado’s shopping hub with more than 70 shops and restaurants located at The Promenade Shops at Centerra, the MetroLux Movie Theatre and the outdoor Ice Rink. Just minutes away, on the west side of I-25, additional holiday shopping can be found at The Marketplace at Centerra, the Outlets at Loveland and historic downtown Loveland. Park behind the Macy’s at The Promenade Shops at Centerra for easy access.
This holiday lighting event is free and open to the public. Canned food donations to support the Loveland Food Bank will be accepted on weekend and will help feed families in need this holiday season.
4. Gardens on Spring Creek Garden of Lights
Garden of Lights is expanded and enhanced in 2019! As one of Northern Colorado’s best holiday traditions, stroll through the whimsically decorated and twinkling Gardens lit by hundreds of thousands of LED lights at the Gardens on Spring Creek, 2145 Centre Avenue. With a route that has doubled in size, you will be able to see perennial flower beds, huge sculptural flowers, grapevines, butterflies, holiday village, and other favorite garden creatures—all constructed entirely from holiday lights. New and not to miss this year ~ An animated Color Blossom Show will light up the Great Lawn at The Gardens. 700 lighted blossoms will dance along with the lawn, adding a new spectrum of vibrant colors and movement to the show. Opportunities to visit with Santa, listen to holiday music and carolers, visit holiday reindeer and magical dog troupes, along with other new discoveries are sure to bring the spirit of the holidays to your family. Check the rotating entertainment schedule to plan your visit at fcgov.com/gardens/garden-of-lights.
Admission is $8-$11 per person. Children under two years of age are admitted free. The Butterfly House is closed during Gardens of Lights. Garden of Lights is open December 13-29, 5-9 p.m. Last paid entry is one hour prior to closing. The show will be open Dec. 24; closed Dec. 25.
5. Mishawaka’s Winter Wonderland
Friday, November 29th through Tuesday, December 31st, the Holiday Light Display Winter Wonderland is coming back to the Mishawaka!
The yard has decorated lights, trees, and some special new installations for the kids!
For the entire month of December, they will have a light display open from sundown until 8 PM Monday-Sunday.
“SANTA!” – Buddy the Elf is coming back this Winter to the Spokebuzz Lounge He’ll be double-checking who’s been naughty and nice! Saturday, December 14th – 2:00-5:00 PM
Sunday, December 15th – 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM
SpokesBUZZ LoungeHO HO HO!
There is no charge to visit with Santa. He will enter at 2:30 PM. We only ask that you bring your own camera, as we will not have a photographer on-site.
Winter Wonderland will include:
- A winter forest with special light installations
- Outdoor s’more stations
- Ornament creation,
- Hot drinks (including our owner’s family Wassail recipe)
