Top 5 Places to Beat the Winter Blues in Northern Colorado

The Forge Publick House | Fort Collins

There’s something about stumbling upon a bar in an alley that makes everything seem a bit more magical. The lights sparkle brighter, the door seems to open on its own, the warmth engulfs you as you step inside and slide right up to the bar. The Forge, located in the Firehouse Alley in Old Town Fort Collins, feels like your best friend’s living room — stocked with all the craft beer you could ever want, a new friend cozied up on the coolest couch in all of Northern Colorado, and if you’re there on a weekend, some live music streaming in through the pub. Opened in 2011, The Forge is now a Fort Collins staple, and typically packed through the cold winter. Stop in during a cold January night for a delicious local brew (more than 15 taps rotate regularly), glass of wine or delicious pierogi. The Forge is open 4 p.m. – 12 a.m. Monday – Fridays; 2 p.m. – 12 a.m. Saturdays; and 2-10 p.m. Sundays. Cards are now accepted but have a $10 minimum. Local events are posted on their Facebook page, so be sure to give them a “like” and stop in today!

Laureate Publick House | Loveland

A sister bar to our Fort Collins pick, the Laureate Publick House is a spot you must duck in to on a wintery night in Loveland. Located at 548 N Lincoln Ave., the Laureate has been open since 2014 and is open from 4 – 11 p.m. Monday – Wednesdays; 4 p.m. – 12 a.m. Thursday and Fridays; 11 a.m. – 12 a.m. on Saturdays; and 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. on Sundays. Whether you’re in the mood for a craft beer, wine, creative cocktails or amazing food, the Laureate has a rotating menu of food and drinks to keep things fun and interesting all winter long. Known for its small staff and ability to make you feel right at home with its local art—portraits by George Menning—combined with soft lighting, the Laureate offers an atmosphere that makes staying long past happy hour an easy thing to do. Stop in this January for special tappings from Ninkasi and Destihl Brewing, as well as some fun new releases featuring cellared and aged beers. Nothing says beating the blues like sipping on a delicious brew in a cozy pub. Follow them on Facebook or Instagram to stay current on food specials, tap list and upcoming events.

Soul Squared Brewing Company | Wellington

Open for less than a year, Soul Squared Brewing Company’s taproom, located at 3740 Cleveland Avenue in Wellington, is just the spot to venture into when the cold winter nights can only be warmed by a local brew. As one of Colorado’s original farm based breweries, Soul Squared uses locally-sourced ingredients to create unique craft beers that quench any thirst or craving. This month, stop in for their Lost Hour Imperial Stout, Dark Chili Ale, Oatmeal Stout and if there is any left—fingers crossed—their Flapjack Maple Porter, released for CSA members but may be also on tap for the masses to enjoy. Soul Squared is open seven days a week: 1 – 9 p.m. Monday – Thursdays; 12 – 10 p.m. Friday and Saturdays; and 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Sundays. Step out of the cold and into their cozy two-story space with friends or alone to enjoy a flight, live music on Thursday or Sunday, and the ever popular brewery BINGO on Tuesdays. Good pups are also allowed, so make sure to bring your best friend in, too.

WeldWerks Brewing Company | Greeley

Walking into WeldWerks Brewing, located at 508 8th Ave. in Greeley, is like walking into Willy Wonka’s factory…if that factory had beer instead of candy, and no golden ticket was needed. Plus, the atmosphere is far friendlier (no one will get turned into a blueberry here, unless it’s in a beer). With a rotating draft list of about 30 unique beers, there is sure to be something for all palates. Open from 12 – 9 p.m. Monday – Thursdays; 12 – 10 p.m. Friday and Saturdays; and 12 – 7 p.m. on Sundays, WeldWerks is a daily option for the craft beer lover in all of us. Stop in this winter to beat the blues with the ever popular and highly rated Transmountain Diversion, a New England-style Double IPA brewed in collaboration with Casey Brewing & Blending. WeldWerks may also be releasing their first-ever Barrel-Aged Barleywine early 2019. Follow them on Facebook to be the first to try it!

Me Oh My | Laporte

There’s something about a warm slice of pie after a chilly day exploring the foothills or riding along the Poudre Trail that makes just about everyone happy. Started in 2012 by Caitlin Philp, a lover of all things coffee and pie, Me Oh My is a must-visit for anyone in Northern Colorado. Their brand new building—a short walk from their old location—at 3310 WCR 54G in Laporte is open 6 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday – Fridays; and Saturday and Sundays 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Me Oh My serves up pastries, pies, quiches and just recently, adult beverages, in a cozy location for all your friends and family to pleasantly while the afternoon away. This winter, ask for a slice of their spiked eggnog pie or seasonal favorite cranberry vanilla custard. Not in the mood for pie? Warm up with locally brewed absinthe kombucha courtesy of Turtle Mountain Fermentery; Me Oh My will be serving it in 2019.