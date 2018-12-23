Top 5 things to do in Fort Collins over the holiday weekend

1. See the light display in an enchanted paved walk right in the heart of midtown.

Stroll through whimsical twinkly Gardens with, “perennial flower beds, huge sculptural flowers, a brilliant blue pond, grapevines, butterflies, and dinosaurs-all created entirely from holiday lights.” The infamous Woodward, Inc. light display is combining their Holiday Display into the Gardens of Lights this year.



On (Fri, Sat, Sun), Santa is waiting for visitors. There is holiday music, seasonal crafts, and hot cider.

There is no ticket fee but $5 suggested donation per adult, and $2 suggested donation per child. The Gardens on Spring Creek are open during normal business hours Mon-Fri, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. during the Gardens of Lights season.

No dogs allowed. Outdoor event held rain, shine, or snow!

2018 Gardens of Lights at The Gardens on Spring Creek

Presented By: Gardens on Spring Creek

Dates: December 1, 2018 – January 1, 2019

Recurrence: Recurring daily

Location: Gardens on Spring Creek

2145 Centre Avenue

Fort Collins, CO 80526

Time: 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Price: Suggested donations: $5 per adult, $2 children over 2, children under 2 admitted free

(970) 416-2486

jkroeger@fcgov.com

http://www.fcgov.com/gardens

2. Explore Fort Collins by two-wheels by using Pace Bike Share.

Friends and family in town for the holidays? Want to show them all the new bike paths and corridors?

Plug in the code BIKEFC for $10 of free ride credits for first-time users. Learn more about Pace at http://bikefortcollins.org/programs/bike-share. Download the Bike Map with plenty of tours to choose from https://www.fcgov.com/bicycling/pdf/bike-map-back.pdf. Make it a fun day in the Fort.

Need a guide or a more outfitted trip in the mountain bike paths? Check out the guided bike tours from the Front Range Ride Guides Ltd. They offer tours and even fat bikes.

3. Explore the great outdoors.

Eagle watches are a great way to get outside this time of year. Fossil Creek Reservoir Natural Area Fri & Sat afternoons until mid-February to look for the bald eagles that roost nearby fcgov.com/register

Fort Collins is home to around 50 natural areas . There are 100 miles of trails and over 40,000 acres of preserved and protected habitat. Enjoy activities such as fishing, mountain biking, hiking and more as you take a step into nature. Always open the public and accessible no matter what part of town you are in. Use the finder for a perfect route.

4. Snowshoe in the Poudre Canyon.

Rent your gear in town from many different outfitters then head for the hills.

Some areas to snowshoe:

Mineral Spring Gulch: Located in the Poudre Canyon this trail is great for a short, mid-winter excursion. It is 4 miles long, an out-and-back trail and great for beginners.

Directions: 149-211 Crown Point Road, Roosevelt National Forest, Bellvue, CO 80512, USA



Little Beaver Creek Trail: Located in the Poudre Canyon this trail is great for early season snow and is moderate in skill level. It is 2 miles long, out-and-back and gains 1,500 ft. in elevation.

Directions: 7311 North County Road 63E, Roosevelt National Forest, Bellvue, CO 80512, USA



Big South Trail: This 6 miles trail is located within the upper reaches of the Poudre Canyon and offers stunning views of frozen waterfalls. It is an out-and-back trail with moderate difficulty and gains 560ft in elevation.

Directions: 48924 Poudre Canyon Highway, Roosevelt National Forest, Bellvue, CO 80512, USA



Green Ridge Road: Located in the upper reaches of the Poudre Canyon, this moderate difficulty trail offers great views from and of several frozen lakes and travels through the rolling forest. At only 3 miles long this snowshoeing trip is perfect for a quick out-and-back trip.

Directions: 51561 Poudre Canyon Highway, Roosevelt National Forest, Bellvue, CO 80512, USA



Blue Lake: As one of the most popular snowshoeing spots in the upper reaches of Poudre Canyon, this trail offers an easier short, round-trip excursions or a more challenging, all-day adventure. This trail is 4.75 miles one-way and offers beautiful views of Blue Lake surrounded by towering mountains.

Directions: 51561 Poudre Canyon Highway, Roosevelt National Forest, Bellvue, CO 80512, USA



Trap Park: Located in the upper reaches of the Poudre Canyon this moderately difficult trail follows a small canyon for 11.5 miles and offers beautiful views of the Neota Wilderness and beautiful riparian area.

Directions: 51561 Poudre Canyon Highway, Roosevelt National Forest, Bellvue, CO 80512, USA.

Additional routes.

Access all trails.

5. Go Ice skating.

Fort Collins has an old town ice skating rink and a Foothills mall ice skating rink.

Old town – In the old town square and Christmas village – “features Kwik Rink Synthetic Ice which is a low-maintenance synthetic surface used by competitive hockey players, figure skaters, and recreation users. Skaters can use the rink in any weather condition and can use regular ice skates of their own, or rent skates at the rink.” Times vary. Prices start at $1.

Foothills – 215 E Foothills Pkwy

Fort Collins, CO 80525 – Closed Mondays and Tuesdays and Holidays. Tickets start at $4 with additional skate rental fees.

Go on an adventure for Christmas. Enjoy the 365 sunny Colorado Days and opt outside. Fort Collins offers activities suited for all abilities.