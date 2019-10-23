Towing Carrier Services Solicitation for Bids

In order to provide for the efficient and safe removal of abandoned, disabled, seized, damaged, or impounded vehicles from streets and private property throughout the Town of Windsor, (the “Town”) will utilize a towing list to request such towing services when needed by Windsor Police Department (WPD) personnel. All selected carriers must: 1. Have the ability to respond within 30 minutes of being contacted by dispatch or the WPD; and 2. Be able to tow light and medium-duty vehicles up to and including single-axle heavy-duty trucks and mini-buses.

Towing Service Operators may request to have their company listed on the Authorized Towing Service List (“Call Out List”) for the purposes of responding to any location within the Town of Windsor in order to tow any vehicle(s) upon the express direction of the Town personnel.

Scope of work: a. The type of towing services required will vary by type of vehicle and type of tow. Automobiles and light to medium-duty trucks may be towed using a tilt-bed wrecker or a standard wrecker with underbody or wheel dolly equipment. If a tilt-bed wrecker is specified by Town personnel at the time of the service call, a tilt-bed wrecker will be deployed. Wreckers dispatched to tow single-axle, heavy-duty trucks and mini-buses must have a GVWR of between 19,501 and 29,999 pounds. Those dispatched to tow tandem-axle trucks and full-size buses must have a GVWR of at least 30,000 pounds. b. The Service Provider shall maintain true and accurate records according to the daily record requirements of CR8 Section 42-5-105. Towing shall be done so as to prevent damage to towed vehicles or to minimize further damage to vehicles that are already damaged. c. The Service Provider shall have a fenced, secure vehicle storage lot. Stored vehicles shall not be released until the rightful ownership of the vehicle is established. The Town shall not be responsible for payment of towing or storage fees for vehicles towed to a storage lot, including vehicles that have holds on them due to an investigation or court proceeding where the vehicles are needed for prosecution. d. If the Service Provider cannot be reached at the designated phone number three times in a 90- day period, or if the Service Provider fails to respond to a towing request within the time limits established in these Specifications more than three times in a 90-day period, the Service Provider agreement may be permanently terminated or, at the discretion of the Town, suspended for up to one full year.