Town Community Unites to Help Those in Need During COVID-19 Pandemic

Residents, business owners, and the Wellington Fire Protection District have joined forces with the Town of Wellington to form a Corona Virus Community Response Team in order to help and assist anyone affected by the virus within the Town of Wellington as well as surrounding communities.

With the current situation that COVID-19 has created, the Community Response Team aims to help each and anyone at risk, from family members to friends and neighbors with everyday essential tasks. These tasks include simple errands from grocery shopping and delivery to medication pick-up and delivery also.

These unprecedented and uncertain times provide people like those within Wellington’s COVID-19 Community Response Team an opportunity to come together and conquer any challenges that are presented together, especially the Corona Virus.

For more information about Wellington’s COVID-19 Community Response Team including where and how to utilize their services, please visit bit.ly/WellingtonResourceRequestand fill out the request form.