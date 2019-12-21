Town of Timnath Announces Changes In Top Management

By Town of Timnath

Town Manager Announces Retirement, Interim Town Manager Appointed

Town Manager April Getchius is stepping down from her position and towards retirement. Getchius will remain a Town employee and serve in a consultative role to ensure Town initiatives and momentum continue through the transition.

“I truly cherish my time with the Town of Timnath and am proud of the work we have done as an organization,” said Getchius. “I look forward to remaining on staff as a consultant to ensure a smooth transition and to maintain Timnath’s exciting progress.”

Getchius became the Town Manager in April of 2013. During her tenure, the Town welcomed Costco to the community, thousands of new homes were built, and a new Town Center constructed. Through her leadership, Timnath has created a vibrant community in which to do business, host events and connect with neighbors.

“I want to thank April for her service to the Timnath community,” said Mayor Jill Grossman-Belisle. “April built a skilled and professional team that is well respected across Colorado. As an organization, we’ve forged collaborative relationships, maintained a balanced budget, and strategically managed growth to create a community for all to enjoy.”

Town Council is committed to taking the time needed to find the right fit for the Town’s top position. In the meantime, the Council has selected Wesley LaVanchy to serve as interim Town Manager until the selection of a permanent replacement. LaVanchy formally held the same role for the Town of Firestone and boasts a long career in public service. Most recently, he served as a management consultant with CliftonLarsonAllen. LaVanchy’s first day was November 18.

“We are so excited to welcome Wesley LaVanchy to the organization,” stated Mayor Grossman-Belisle. “His experience, leadership, and understanding of an environment of rapid growth will help ensure that we continue to provide the high-quality services Timnath deserves and expects.”

“This is an exciting time for the Town as it recognizes the contributions of a long-time public servant and takes steps to prepare for the growing demands of a dynamic community,” said LaVanchy. “I’m thrilled to be able to contribute to Timnath’s positive momentum.”

The Town of Timnath also announced this week that Terence (Terry) Jones will serve as interim Chief of Police upon the retirement of Sherri Wagner. Jones comes to Timnath with over 35 years of experience with the Aurora Police Department. In 2017, Jones assisted the City of Fort Collins as their interim Chief of Police while they conducted a professional search.

“Previous Town leadership has helped build a strong foundation for our community,” stated Mayor Grossman-Belisle. “I have the utmost confidence that Town staff and interim leadership will continue to move us forward in continually improving this community that we love. I’m excited about the opportunities ahead.”