Town of Timnath Announces Job Openings

The Town of Timnath is adding to the team! The Public Works Department has two immediate openings. The individuals who fill these positions will perform a wide variety of maintenance work on Town streets, buildings, grounds, parks, and other public facilities.
The open positions are:
Help NFN Grow
ACCOUNTING MANAGER/DEPUTY FINANCE DIRECTOR
The Town of Timnath has an immediate opening for an Accounting Manager/Deputy Finance Director. Applicants for the position should note that this position will not be considered a Town employee position but rather a contracted position with one of the Town’s current service providers. A complete job description can be found below. All applicants must complete and submit a Timnath Employment Application.
PUBLIC WORKS MAINTENANCE WORKER
The Town of Timnath Public Works Department has an immediate opening and is now accepting applications for a Public Works Maintenance Worker. This is a full-time position, eligible for benefits. This position performs a wide variety of maintenance work on Town infrastructures. Some of the essential duties and responsibilities include a variety of tasks on existing facilities, assisting with snow removal, park maintenance, sprinkler system repair, street and drainage maintenance. Must possess a valid class B driver’s. A complete job description can be found below. All applicants must complete and submit a Timnath Employment Application (above).
PUBLIC WORKS – SEASONAL GENERAL MAINTENANCE WORKER
The Town of Timnath Public Works Department has an immediate opening and is now accepting applications for a Seasonal Public Works Maintenance Worker. This is a full-time “seasonal” position, work hours will be 7:30 am – 4:00 pm, Monday through Friday, May through September. This position performs duties as a General Maintenance Worker for the Public Works Department and reports to the General Maintenance II for daily work tasks. A complete job description can be found below. All applicants must complete and submit a Timnath Employment Application (above).
For the complete job descriptions and access to an online application please visit our Employment Opportunities Page.
Be the first to comment