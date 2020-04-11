Town of Timnath Appoints Terry Jones as Police Chief

The Town of Timnath appointed Terence (Terry) Jones to serve as the Town’s Police Chief effective April 1, 2020. Jones had been serving as Chief in an interim capacity since November 18, 2019.

“Chief Jones has already demonstrated his value in the short time that he has been with us,” said Interim Town Manager Wesley LaVanchy. “Particularly during these unprecedented times, we need exemplary leadership, and that’s exactly what Terry provides.”

Jones brings 40 years of experience to the Timnath Police Department. During his tenure with the Aurora Police Department, he assisted with several crucial events, including the Aurora Theater Shooting in 2012 and the Democratic National Convention in 2008. In 2017, Jones also assisted the City of Fort Collins as the interim chief of police while the city conducted its professional search for a fulltime chief.

“I’m very excited to accept this leadership role,” said Jones. “I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues within the Police Department, with Town staff, Town Council and the wonderful people of this community.”

Since joining the Town of Timnath in November, Jones has lead the evolution of the Police Department as it changes to meet the demands of a growing community. He has also demonstrated his leadership acumen with thoughtful and responsive actions for the department during this difficult time.

“Chief Jones’ experience and perspective have helped us move quickly toward the fully-functioning Police Department our community wants and deserves,” said Mayor Jill Grossman-Belisle. “He’s undoubtedly the right person to lead the Timnath police department, and we are very fortunate to have his caliber of professionalism on the team.”

Mayor Pro Tem Aaron Pearson agreed, “Chief Jones has a proven track record of success, and his leadership will help ensure Timnath remains a safe and welcoming place well into the future.”