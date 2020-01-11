Town of Timnath Asks Residents to Review Proposed Pad Near Town Limits

The Town of Timnath is urging the public to review and comment on an application submitted by the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission and Larimer County for a pad site located near Timnath Town Limits.

The specific location is within unincorporated Larimer County, south of the existing Town limits, and outside of Timnath’s growth management area.

The Town of Timnath Council and Staff have no jurisdiction over whether or not the application is approved.

Because of the proximity of the proposed site, the Town asks residents to review the submission and provide feedback on a very limited time schedule.

The deadline to submit feedback is this Saturday, Jan. 11. Complete details, answers to many of the initial questions you may have, and information on how you can submit feedback, can be found at https://timnath.us20.list-manage.com/track/click?u=b60104a9a09554ace4cfb15a0&id=dc06e229fd&e=2afaf2c472.