Town of Timnath holding candidate forum – 7:00 March 19

Theresa Rose, North Forty News

The League of Women Voters will be holding a Town Council Candidate Forum for the Town of Timnath.

The forum will be held at the Timnath Town Administration Building, 4800 Goodman Road on Monday, March 19th from 7 to 9:00 pm.

Six candidates will be running for two seats. The six candidates are:

Rick Collins – Consultant

Ken Foley – Retired Department of Defense Analyst

Lisa Laake – Health Education

Mike Morgan – Retired Fire Chief

Aaron Pearson – Residential Real Estate Agent

Todd Sharpe – Safety Coordinator

More information and candidate profiles can be found at this site: timnath.org/updates/town-council-candidate-forum-march-19th/ You will be directed to the site where you can obtain information about the individual candidates.

Come and be informed. Meet your candidates!