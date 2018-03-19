Town of Timnath holding candidate forum – 7:00 March 19

Theresa Rose, North Forty News
The League of Women Voters will be holding a Town Council Candidate Forum for the Town of Timnath.
The forum will be held at the Timnath Town Administration Building, 4800 Goodman Road on Monday, March 19th from 7 to 9:00 pm.
Six candidates will be running for two seats. The six candidates are:
Rick Collins – Consultant
Ken Foley – Retired Department of Defense Analyst
Lisa Laake – Health Education
Mike Morgan – Retired Fire Chief
Aaron Pearson – Residential Real Estate Agent
Todd Sharpe – Safety Coordinator
More information and candidate profiles can be found at this site: timnath.org/updates/town-council-candidate-forum-march-19th/ You will be directed to the site where you can obtain information about the individual candidates.
Come and be informed. Meet your candidates!
