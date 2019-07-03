Town of Timnath Invites Community to Fourth of July Celebration Thursday, July 4, 6-10 p.m.

The Town of Timnath is excited to continue the tradition of the 4th of July Celebration, held at Timnath Reservoir, 5824 E. County Road 40 in Fort Collins from 6-10 p.m. This event is open to the community and is free of charge. All are welcome to come enjoy the live music, activities and a firework show synced to patriotic music.

“The 4th of July is a day for celebrating our nation and coming together as a community,” said Mayor of Timnath, Jill Grossman-Belisle. “It is with great pleasure that I invite northern Colorado to join our town while we unite for this great holiday.”

This is a family-friendly event with many free activities for children and adults to enjoy. There will be a face painter, mega obstacle course, rock climbing wall, hamster balls and a bounce house. Families are invited to experience the activities beginning at 6 p.m.

Live music will be playing throughout the evening. Rock ‘n’ roll and blues band Maxwell Mud will be on stage from 6-7:15 p.m. At 7:30 p.m., Hot Tomatoes will play their swing and jazz inspired tunes until the start of the fireworks show.

Several food trucks will be onsite for attendees to purchase dinner. This year, Austin Taco, The Goodness Truck, Corndoggies, Bigs Meat Wagon, Chaulkboard Gourmet Express, Kona Ice of Northern Colorado, Betty Ice Cream Truck, and Maddie’s Kettle Korn will be serving up delicious eats. Alcohol will not be served or permitted at the celebration. Water bottles will be available at the information booth.

A firework show choreographed to patriotic music will begin at 9:35 p.m.

For the safety of all attendees, guests are asked to please refrain from bringing their own fireworks, firearms, pets, and alcohol. Swimming will not be allowed at the reservoir during the event, and grilling and tailgating will also be prohibited.

This event is sponsored by Timnath Ranch, Westward Development, Hartford Homes, RE/MAX Alliance, The Landhuis Company, Pedersen Toyota, Outpost Sunsport, Banner Health, Les Schwab Tires, Walmart, Townsquare Media, the Coloradoan, Connell and Living Rock Church.

The Town’s vision is a community that is well planned, has balanced growth, is artfully reflective of the Town’s history, is well managed, welcomes business and is an influential partner in northern Colorado. Timnath is a destination community that is clean, green and serene. We are a rapidly growing community, seeing new commercial and residential growth unparalleled in northern Colorado. We are proud of our heritage and excited about the future.

For more information, please visit timnath.org or facebook.com/townoftimnath.