Town of Timnath Invites Community to Taste in Timnath Fall Festival and 5K

Contact: April Getchius, Town Manager

Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018

TIMNATH, Colo. – (Aug. 29, 2018) – The Town of Timnath invites the northern Colorado community to its annual Taste in Timnath Fall Festival and 5K on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Registration for the Scarecrow 5K Fun Run will begin at 8 a.m. with the race beginning at 9 a.m., followed by the festival that will go from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The event will be located in Downtown Timnath on Main Street.

Main Street will be closed off to vehicle traffic for the day so that community members can enjoy authentic German food with beer pairings, wagon rides, a craft fair, fun activities for the whole family, live entertainment from Tallgrass and Chris Daniels & the Kings, and much more.

Cost to participate in the 5K race is $25 per adult and $10 per children ages 13 and under. The festival portion is free to attend, and attendees can purchase a $5 wristband that includes unlimited food and one beer. Additional beers will be sold for $5 each. The race and festival will raise funds for the Food Bank for Larimer County.

Race registration and further event details may be found at Timnath.org/taste or Timnath.org/5k.

About The Town of Timnath: The Town’s vision is a community that is well planned, has balanced growth, is artfully reflective of the Town’s history, is well managed, welcomes business and is an influential partner in Northern Colorado. Timnath is a destination community that is clean, green and serene. We are a rapidly growing community, seeing new commercial and residential growth unparalleled in Northern Colorado. We are proud of our heritage and excited about the future.

