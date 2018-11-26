Town of Timnath Lights Up the Town with Annual Holiday Lighting Festival

April Getchius, Town Manager

Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

TIMNATH, Colo. – (Nov. 20, 2018) – The Town of Timnath invites the community to celebrate the season with its Holiday Lighting Festival on Friday, Dec. 7, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The free event will take place in Old Town Timnath on Main Street and feature numerous festive activities.

“For several years, we have brought the magic of the holiday season to the streets of Timnath,” said Mayor of Timnath, Jill Grossman-Belisle. “This special event combines numerous community players to make the holidays merry and bright.”

Mayor Grossman-Belisle, accompanied by Santa Claus, will begin the event by illuminating Main Street. The celebration will continue with carriage rides, ornament craft making, face painting, a delicious soup bar for dinner, holiday desserts, hot beverages and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to take professional photos with Santa and enjoy holiday performances by Bethke Elementary, Living Rock Church, Preston Middle School, Timnath Elementary and Just For Kix dance team. This event is free and open to the public.

In addition, children can shop at the Holiday Toy Market to buy inexpensive gifts for friends and family members. The event will provide giving opportunities to benefit Santa Cops of Larimer County, a charitable organization that delivers gifts to children in need during the holidays.

For more information on the Timnath Holiday Lighting Festival, please visit www.timnath.org or https://www.facebook.com/townoftimnath.

About The Town of Timnath: The Town’s vision is a community that is well planned, has balanced growth, is artfully reflective of the Town’s history, is well managed, welcomes business and is an influential partner in Northern Colorado. Timnath is a destination community that is clean, green and serene. We are a rapidly growing community, seeing new commercial and residential growth unparalleled in Northern Colorado. We are proud of our heritage and excited about the future.