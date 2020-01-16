Town of Wellington Announces Municipal Election in April

By Kelly Townsend, Deputy Town Administrator

Town of Wellington

The Town of Wellington will hold the next regular Municipal Election on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 for three seats on the Board of Trustees. Nomination petitions are available for pick up from the Deputy Clerk’s office at Town Hall, 3735 Cleveland Avenue, Wellington, CO 80549. Nomination petitions are required for candidates seeking municipal office and must be returned to the Deputy Clerk by Monday, January 27, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.

The term of office for all members of the Board of Trustees shall be four (4) years. All Trustees are elected in the Town at large. As a Statutory Town, the following are requirements for holding public office:

• Be a citizen of the United States

• Be registered to vote

• Be at least 18 years old on the date of the election

• Have resided in Wellington for at least twelve (12) consecutive months prior to the election

Ballots for the next local election will be mailed to voters as early as Monday, March 16.

For additional information, please contact Deputy Town Clerk, Cynthia Sullivan 970-568-3381 Ext 110 or visit our website http://www.townofwellington. com/271/Elections .