Town of Wellington Launches New Website

The Town of Wellington is pleased to announce the launch of its new website as of Tuesday, November 5, 2019. The new site features a fresh design and easy to use navigation. The website just underwent a yearlong redesign process with a team of Town employees. The website now is now easier to navigate, more user-friendly and includes their new branding. Whether on desktop or mobile, the updated site will provide an elevated experience. It also contains all of the same interactive tools that allow community members to engage with the Town with the click of a button.

Visit us at www.TownOfWellington.com.

The Town is also welcoming feedback on the new site. Comments and suggestions should be emailed to houghtkm@wellingtoncolorado.gov.