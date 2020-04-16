Town of Wellington Shares Official Election Results

The town of Wellington has confirmed final numbers for the election of 3 Trustees.

The official results confirm Jon Gaiter, Ashley Renee Macdonald, and Rebekka Kinney will be the new Town Trustees. The three candidates for Trustee with the highest vote total will serve a four-year term. The newly elected Board of Trustees will be sworn in at the regular Board of Trustees meeting on April 28, 2020.

TOWN OF WELLINGTON, COLORADO

OFFICIAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION RESULTS

APRIL 7, 2020

CANDIDATE VOTES John Evans 393 Daniel J. Sattler 332 Jon Gaiter 648* Ashley Renee Macdonald 552* Joseph McDaniel 318 Rebekka Kinney 758*

* Elected to 4 year terms