Town of Wellington Shares Official Election Results

The town of Wellington has confirmed final numbers for the election of 3 Trustees.
The official results confirm Jon Gaiter, Ashley Renee Macdonald, and Rebekka Kinney will be the new Town Trustees. The three candidates for Trustee with the highest vote total will serve a four-year term. The newly elected Board of Trustees will be sworn in at the regular Board of Trustees meeting on April 28, 2020.
TOWN OF WELLINGTON, COLORADO
OFFICIAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION RESULTS
APRIL 7, 2020
|CANDIDATE
|VOTES
|John Evans
|393
|Daniel J. Sattler
|332
|Jon Gaiter
|648*
|Ashley Renee Macdonald
|552*
|Joseph McDaniel
|318
|Rebekka Kinney
|758*
* Elected to 4 year terms
