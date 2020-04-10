Town of Wellington to Swear in New Trustees on April 28

The Town of Wellington held a mail-in ballot municipal election for three open Board of Trustee positions on April 7. The unofficial results show Jon Gaiter, Ashley Renee Macdonald, and Rebekka Kinney as new Trustees. The three candidates for Trustee with the highest vote total will receive a four-year term. The newly elected Board of Trustees will be sworn in at the regular Board of Trustees meeting on April 28, 2020.

According to the Town of Wellington, the following election results are unofficial:

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

Name Number of Votes John Evans 387 Daniel J. Sattler 328 Jon Gaiter* 639 Ashley Renee Macdonald* 542 Joseph McDaniel 313 Rebekka Kinney* 745

*Elected to 4-year term

The State Election Law requires the Town to send ballots to registered overseas voters per the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA). The law allows ballots from UOCAVA voters to be postmarked on Election Day and be received by the eighth day after the election to be counted. Also, mail ballot signatures must be verified by the election judges. Any ballots the judges are not able to verify must be cured within eight days after the election to be counted. The final canvassing of the election results will be held by the tenth day after the election, with final official results available no later than April 17, 2020