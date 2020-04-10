Town of Wellington to Swear in New Trustees on April 28

April 10, 2020 Blaine Howerton Politics 0

The Town of Wellington held a mail-in ballot municipal election for three open Board of Trustee positions on April 7. The unofficial results show Jon Gaiter, Ashley Renee Macdonald, and Rebekka Kinney as new Trustees. The three candidates for Trustee with the highest vote total will receive a four-year term.  The newly elected Board of Trustees will be sworn in at the regular Board of Trustees meeting on April 28, 2020.

According to the Town of Wellington, the following election results are unofficial:

Name

Number of Votes
John Evans

387
Daniel J. Sattler

328

Jon Gaiter*

639

Ashley Renee Macdonald*

542
Joseph McDaniel

313

Rebekka Kinney*

745

*Elected to 4-year term

The State Election Law requires the Town to send ballots to registered overseas voters per the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA). The law allows ballots from UOCAVA voters to be postmarked on Election Day and be received by the eighth day after the election to be counted. Also, mail ballot signatures must be verified by the election judges. Any ballots the judges are not able to verify must be cured within eight days after the election to be counted. The final canvassing of the election results will be held by the tenth day after the election, with final official results available no later than April 17, 2020

 

 

