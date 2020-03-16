Town of Wellington

Wellington

Description of Closure:

The Town of Wellington will be proactively closing the Wellington Senior Resource Center, Wellington Public Library, and Wellington Recreation Programs. This includes all town events, programs, and classes. The closure will start Monday, March 16, 2020 and be in place through March 22, 2020, at which time we will reassess the overall COVID-19 impact on the community.

More information:

http://wellingtoncolorado.gov/455/Coronavirus-COVID-19