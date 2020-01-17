Town of Windsor Announces Next Municipal Election

The Town of Windsor’s next municipal election will be held Tuesday, April 7, 2020, with four Town Board positions being decided.

Originally elected in April 2016, Mayor Kristie Melendez’s term expires with this election. Terms also expire for Town Board Member Miles Baker from District 1, Town Board Member Ken Bennett from District 3, and Town Board Member Tom Jones from District 5.

To run for Mayor or one of the three available district seats, the incumbent must be a registered voter, be a United States citizen, be at least 18 years of age by election day, must not have been convicted of a felony and cannot be a town employee.

They also must be a Windsor resident who has lived in Windsor and their respective district for at least 12 consecutive months immediately preceding the election.