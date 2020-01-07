Town of Windsor to Offer Free Residential Christmas Tree Recycling at New Location

Windsor residents are encouraged to keep their live Christmas trees out of the landfill after the holiday season comes to a close and participate in the town’s residential Christmas tree recycling program.

Live trees can be recycled Dec. 26 through Jan. 24 at Eastman Park South near the Treasure Island Demonstration Garden off of Laku Lake Road. Artificial trees cannot be accepted. All decorations, lights, wire, and hooks must be removed before dropping off for recycling.

This year’s Eastman Park South drop-off location will better accommodate recycling and allow trees to be enjoyed one more time, at the Magical Forest community event on Saturday, Feb. 8 from noon to 3 p.m., before being mulched. The Magical Forest event is hosted by the town’s Parks, Recreation and Culture Department. More information about events can be found at RecreationLivesHere.com.

For more information about tree recycling, call the Windsor Forestry Division at 970-674-2440.