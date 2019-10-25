Townhome Community To Celebrate Opening Day in Northeastern Fort Collins

A new townhome development in Northeast Fort Collins will hold a grand opening celebration October 25-27.

Located at Greenfields Drive and East Vine Drive, the 89-unit community is less than a 10-minute drive to Old Town Fort Collins. The neighborhood is convenient to I-25, now considered “Northern Colorado’s Main Street.”

Townhomes on Vine homes have been awarded the uncommon and prestigious LEED Gold designation for homes that improve quality of life for residents and reduce a building’s impact on the environment.

All of the 2 car attached garages are roughed-in for Level 2 EV car charging stations. Standard features include 92% efficient furnaces, tankless hot water heaters, LED lighting, thermostats controlled by a smartphone, and more.

Designed by Olsen Architects, of Steamboat Springs, the homes are spacious and bright. Most of the homes are end-unit townhomes and have main floor master suites. Some of the homes will be rare ranch homes which can be built as zero-threshold ADA accessible homes.

“I have built many homes in Northern Colorado, but these homes are the most energy efficient and represent the best value of any homes I have ever built,” said Ceri Jones, owner of Old Town Construction.

Free pumpkins, hot apple cider, and tours of the new townhomes will be available at the opening celebration on October 25-27 from 11-4.

For more information: homeonevine.com or 970-632-1067