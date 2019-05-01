Townsquare Media Begins Voting for Teacher of the Year

Townsquare Media of northern Colorado is excited to open up voting to the public for their first Teacher of the Year contest. Voting begins May 1 and runs until 5 p.m. on May 14. The public can vote once per hour on each of the Townsquare sites and apps: New Country 99.1, Retro 102.5, 99.9 The Point, 94.3 The X, and Rock 102.9.

“We love turning the spotlight on our teachers who play a massive role shaping our Noco communities. The monthly program really struck a chord with tens of thousands of people voting and hundreds of teachers submitted for consideration this school year – so we decided to take the end of the year to the next level and throw in a new roof and a much-deserved vacation for our teacher of the year,” said Evan Harrison, president of Townsquare Media Noco.

Townsquare has been recognizing northern Colorado teaching excellence monthly throughout the school year with its Teacher Tuesday Program. One teacher each month was selected for Teacher Tuesday and won a grand prize of a $500 donation to the teacher’s school from the University of Northern Colorado, pizza for a year from Old Chicago, and various gift cards from The Human Bean, The Melting Pot, Rodizio Grill, or Union Bar and Soda Fountain. The students in the teacher’s class receive a free game of bowling from Chipper’s Lanes. The five runners-up from each month receive a gift card to either The Melting Pot, Rodizio Grill, or Union Bar and Soda Fountain.

[What you need to know for the coming month: Get our Comprehensive Monthly Calendar when you subscribe to North Forty News and New SCENE Magazine.]

The Teacher of the Year is chosen from each of the monthly winners. The grand prize for the Teacher of the Year includes the following:

A $500 donation to the teacher’s school, provided by the University of Northern Colorado and UNC Extended Campus

A new roof (up to $7,500) from RTC Roofing & Exteriors for the teacher or someone of need in the service area of Windsor, Johnstown, Miliken, Greeley, Evans, Eaton, Ault, Loveland, Fort Collins, or Wellington

A 5-day stay at a condo in Breckenridge (up to $2,000 value)

Voting is between the 2018-2019 school year’s winning teachers: Jennifer Roth of Frontier Academy (October winner), Kelly Shepherd of Grandview Elementary School (November winner), Lindsey Andrighetti of Werner Elementary (December winner), Haley Walker of Stove Prairie Elementary (January winner), Ashton Lee of Lincoln Middle School (February winner), Katherine Schifter of Letford Elementary (March winner), and Carolyn Karnes of Rice Elementary School (April winner).

The winning teacher will be surprised in their classroom by their favorite Townsquare Media talent before school is let out for summer. For more information, please contact Jacob at Townsquare Media at jacob.laxen@townsquaremedia.com.