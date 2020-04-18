Transfort Bus Operator Tests Positive for COVID-19

The City of Fort Collins has been notified that a Transfort bus operator has tested positive for COVID-19 (Coronavirus). In order to protect the privacy of the individual, identifying information and medical records will not be released.

The positive test was self-reported to the City of Fort Collins on April 17. The bus driver last reported for duty on April 9 and has been in self-quarantine since.

“Our hearts are with our colleague, and we wish them a speedy recovery during this difficult time,” said Transit Director, Drew Brooks. “We are working with guidance from the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment to ensure all advisable precautions are taken to protect the health and safety of our Transfort employees, our passengers and the Fort Collins community.”

The City suspended bus fares on March 19 to in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, in part, to promote social distancing and limit contact between passengers and operators. Bus operators also wear personal protective equipment while working. In addition to regular nightly cleaning, Transfort has been disinfecting driver and passenger areas of its buses nightly. The South Transit Center and Downtown Transit Center buildings are currently closed to the public, but passengers may board and exit buses at the transit centers.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines indicate the risk to others is low, out of an abundance of caution, the City is sharing information about the routes the operator worked so that any passengers on those routes can be mindful of any potential symptoms.

A list of routes they operated in the period prior to April 9 is listed below.

DAY/DATE ROUTE #BUS # TIME(S)