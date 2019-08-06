Transfort Launches E-Ticket App for Fort Collins’ Riders

Transfort riders can now buy tickets with one-touch thanks to a new mobile ticketing application, Transfort E-ticket, available today.

“We’re always looking for options to bring Transfort riders the best quality service and are looking forward to working with Masabi to modernize and simplify the payment process for our riders,” said Drew Brooks, Director of Transfort. “The new mobile ticketing app and validation units will enhance our fleet and bring a more seamless experience for riders.”

The system removes the need for passengers to carry cash or wait in line to buy a ticket when boarding the bus, improving the rider experience and helping to reduce wait times. Existing fare media such as paper tickets will continue to be offered. The Transfort E-Ticket app provides an additional, convenient fare option for passengers. The service is available on all Flex and other bus routes, with the MAX Bus Rapid Transit line being enabled later in the year.

The new service, provided through the account-based ticketing company Masabi, allows Colorado State University (CSU) students, faculty and staff to use their existing student ID card (RamCard) to simply tap to travel when boarding bus services. As a primary transit mode for the CSU community, this added level of convenience will further aid students in easily navigating their campus and the greater Fort Collins area.

Transfort E-ticket gives riders the ability to buy tickets via their mobile device before they travel. Single, Round Trip, Day Passes, 7-Day Passes, 31-Day Passes and Annual Adult Passes are available through the app. Passengers who qualify for discounted Senior or Disabled passes may also use the app by purchasing their passes from a customer service agent at one of Transfort’s three transit centers. Riders then simply scan their mobile barcode tickets on the new electronic validation devices when boarding the bus. For more information regarding the Transfort E-Ticket app please visit ridetransfort.com or download Transfort E-Ticket in your app store.

“In today’s ever-connected world, riders are demanding technology upgrades that make their travel seamless and more convenient,” said Brian Zanghi, CEO of Masabi. “We’re excited to partner with Transfort to bring our industry-leading ticketing technology to the riders of Fort Collins, so they can access their transit system hassle-free.