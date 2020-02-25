Tree Top Plant Health Management Helps Form New Colorado Arborist Apprenticeship Program

Tree Top, Plant Health Management is based out of Wellington, CO. The company specializes in tailored service plans for commercial properties. Tree Top has been caring for trees along the northern Front Range for 18 years.

Founded by James and Anna Knotts, the company has grown to be the home of knowledgeable and dedicated industry professionals. In 2019 they elevated their commitment to ‘be better Arborists’ by creating a state-recognized apprenticeship program and by becoming accredited through the Tree Care Industry Association (TCIA).

To help their community foster a new generation of Arborists, the Colorado Tree Care Sector Partnership was formed, consisting of different companies, municipalities, and industry vendors. Through this partnership, the Arborist Apprenticeship Program was created.

On October 28th, 2019 Tree Top officially became a registered sponsor of the Arborist Apprenticeship Program. They are excited to announce the enrollment of their first apprentice in this groundbreaking program.

Apprentices will be trained in a variety of skills needed to become an arborist, with most of their instruction through on-the-job training by working one-on-one with a skilled professional. Apprentices are paid for on-the-job training and are eligible for increased compensation as they progress through the 3-year program.

Tree Top is now a TCIA Accredited company.

Due to the high standards of this process, apprentices are in good hands at Tree Top. They can count on getting quality instruction and the tools they need to succeed in the industry.