Twilight Garden Series offers three summer programs for gardeners

Jennifer Dimas

Topics of interest to Front Range gardeners are the focus of the 2018 Twilight Garden Series, which will feature three informative presentations in June: “Positively Pleasing Perennials,” “Uninvited Garden Guests” and “Eat and Grown with Us.”

The series is offered annually by CSU’s Department of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture, CSU Extension and The Gardens on Spring Creek. The Twilight Garden Series is an outreach effort that provides Front Range gardeners with research-based knowledge and strategies for success.

Each session will be presented by experts in the field.

The Twilight Garden Series is open to the public, will be held 6-8 p.m. on consecutive Tuesdayevenings, and will be held outside, rain or shine. Registration is available from 5:30 to 6 p.m. at each event location. The cost to attend is $10 per session or $25 for all three sessions. Refreshments and door prizes will be provided.

For more information about Twilight Garden Series, call (970) 491-7019 or visit the website.

June presentations

June 5: Positively Pleasing Perennials At the CSU Trial Gardens , 1401 Remington Street, Fort Collins

Hardy cactus

Ornamental grasses

Top perennials

June 12: Uninvited Garden Guests At the CSU Trial Gardens, 1401 Remington Street, Fort Collins

Insect pests

Managing weeds

Animals in the garden

June 19: Eat and Grow with Us – Gardens on Spring Creek , 2145 Centre Ave., Fort Collins