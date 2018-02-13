Two Injured, Two Killed in Collision

Public Information Officer, Fort Collins Police Services

Two people sustained injuries and two people are deceased following a Sunday afternoon crash in Fort Collins.

On February 11, 2018 at approximately 11:40am, Fort Collins Police Services was notified of a head-on collision near the intersection of Harmony Road and Hinsdale Drive.

A 2005 Pontiac Vibe sedan was traveling west on Harmony Road when it crossed over the center turn lane and collided head-on with a 2001 Chevrolet truck traveling east on Harmony Road in the left through-lane.

The driver of the truck, Brian Sauer, 42, of Fort Collins, was taken to Poudre Valley Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries. The sedan was occupied by the driver and two young children. The driver of the sedan died at the scene. Both children sustained serious injuries and were transported to Medical Center of the Rockies. One of the children died at the hospital. The names of the decedents will be released by the Larimer County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.

Harmony Road was closed between Larkbunting Drive and Starflower Drive for approximately 5 hours while officers processed the scene. The team deployed an unmanned aerial vehicle (drone) to map the scene as part of the investigative process. Investigators are working with the Larimer County Coroner’s Office to determine if drugs or alcohol contributed to the collision. The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about the collision, who has not already given a statement to police, is asked to contact Officer Drew Jurkofsky at 970-416-2224. People may also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org. Callers can remain anonymous.