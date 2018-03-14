Two northern Colorado hospitals named to 100 Top Hospitals list by IBM Watson Health

Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins and the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland have been named on the annual IBM Watson Health Top 100 Hospitals list. Criteria included better survival rates, fewer complications and infections, shorter stays, shorter emergency room waits, lower expenses, higher profits and patient satisfaction.

Jean Chenoweth, senior vice president of the 100 Top Hospitals Programs, IBM Watson Health states, “Congratulations to the 25th anniversary class of 100 Top Hospitals who have helped raise the bar for healthcare in the U.S. and improve the healthcare experiences of the people in their communities.”

To conduct the study, IBM Watson researchers studied 2740 short-term, acute care, non-federal hospitals. Data reviewed included Medicare cost reports, Medicare Provider Analysis and Review (MEDPAR) data, core measures and patient satisfaction data. The hospitals do not apply for these awards.

More information can be found at: 100tophospitals.com