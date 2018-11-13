Two vehicle crash on I-25 leaves one party deceased

David Moore, Public Information Officer

On November 7, 2018, at approximately 7:05 p.m., a Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted a traffic stop of a vehicle at East Mulberry Street and Greenfield Court.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and a check of the vehicle’s license plate revealed it was associated with a male wanted for an outstanding felony warrant.

The deputy pursued the suspect vehicle eastbound on East Mulberry Street and over Interstate 25 at varying speeds up to 55 mph. The suspect vehicle started to turn southbound onto the northbound exit ramp from Interstate 25, so the deputy attempted a low speed Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) to prevent the suspect vehicle from turning into oncoming traffic. The PIT was not successful and the deputy terminated the pursuit as the suspect vehicle drove southbound toward the northbound lanes of Interstate 25.

Shortly after the pursuit was terminated, LCSO discovered the suspect vehicle was involved in a crash near mile marker 269 on northbound Interstate 25. Colorado State Patrol troopers responded to investigate the crash.

Trp. Gary Cutler, Public Information Officer

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a two vehicle crash that has left one party dead. At approximately 7:08 PM on November 7, troopers responded to northbound Interstate 25 near mile marker 269 for a crash

involving a 1993 Lexus sedan versus a 1988 Peterbilt semi truck and trailer. The driver of the Lexus, a 49 year old male from Fort Collins, was declared dead on scene. The Peterbilt driver, a 24 year old male from North Dakota, was not injured.

Investigators believe the Lexus entered the northbound off-ramp of I-25 at Highway 14, traveling southbound. The vehicle then collided head-on with the semi truck, which was northbound in the right, northbound lane. No other parties or vehicles were involved, and alcohol/drugs are not considered as contributing factors. Northbound I-25 was closed from the time of crash until 12:18 AM for investigation and clean up.

The crash remains under investigation. The name of the deceased will be released by the Larimer County Coroner pending next of kin notification. No citations have been issued.

