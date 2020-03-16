UC Health

UCHealth Revises Visitor Restrictions and Policies

Implementation of new measures across all UCHealth facilities follows guidelines from U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

Aurora, Colo. (March 15, 2020) – For the health and safety of our patients and their families, visitors and health care workers, UCHealth has implemented new rules for visitors. These restrictions are in place for the protection of all individuals at all of UCHealth’s health care facilities.

Increased visitation restrictions:

Visiting hours at UCHealth hospitals are now 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Any patient who is checking in for an appointment at any UCHealth location must tell staff and ask for a mask if they have:

A fever

Cold symptoms (cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose)

Flu symptoms (fevers, chills, body aches)

Visitors with cold or flu symptoms are not allowed in any UCHealth facility unless they are there for medical care.

Patients may have no more than one visitor in a 24-hour period. This includes birth centers and OB clinics. Large numbers of people may not gather in waiting rooms, cafeterias, lobbies or other locations.

Only one person may accompany a patient who is being seen in a clinic or for a procedure such as surgery.

Anyone under 16 years of age who is not being seen as a patient is not allowed to visit any area. Children under 16 years of age who are not patients themselves are not allowed anywhere in UCHealth’s facilities, including waiting rooms, cafeterias and lobbies. Even if a child seems healthy and shows no symptoms, they might be sick and carrying germs or a virus.

The rules follow guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

“It only takes one person to spread germs, viruses or the novel coronavirus COVID-19,” said Dr. Jeffrey Glasheen, UCHealth Chief Quality Officer. “Everyone throughout Colorado should wash their hands frequently and thoroughly, and stay home if they’re sick. We’ll all be healthier if we can reduce the risk of spreading germs.”

At UCHealth facilities across Colorado, numerous infection prevention measures are in place to ensure the safety of patients, visitors, staff and providers. Patients who possibly have COVID-19 or other infectious illnesses are cared for in isolation areas by employees wearing personal protective equipment (PPE).

UCHealth urges all Coloradans to take precautions recommended by the CDC and CDPHE. These precautions will help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Colorado. Additional information about COVID-19 is available at uchealth.org/coronavirus and the CDPHE and CDC web sites.

About UCHealth

UCHealth is an innovative, nonprofit health system that delivers the highest quality medical care with an excellent patient experience. UCHealth includes more than 25,000 employees, 12 acute-care full-service hospitals and hundreds of physicians across Colorado, southern Wyoming and western Nebraska. With University of Colorado Hospital on the Anschutz Medical Campus as its academic anchor and the only adult academic medical center in the region, UCHealth is dedicated to providing unmatched patient care in the Rocky Mountain West. Offering more than 150 clinic locations, UCHealth pushes the boundaries of medicine, providing advanced treatments and clinical trials and improving health through innovation.

