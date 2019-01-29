UCHealth clinic recognized as a leading provider of care for people with multiple sclerosis

UCHealth Neurology Clinic in Fort Collins, a leading provider of care for people living with multiple sclerosis in northern Colorado and southern Wyoming, is officially recognized as a Center for Comprehensive MS Care through the National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s Partners in MS Care program.

“We are so proud to partner with UCHealth Neurology in Fort Collins to enhance the coordinated, comprehensive care for the people who live with multiple sclerosis in northern Colorado and southern Wyoming,” said Carrie Nolan of the National MS Society, president of the Colorado-Wyoming region. “In earning this recognition, the clinic has showed extraordinary leadership in multiple sclerosis care, making a tremendous impact on people affected by multiple sclerosis in our community,” Nolan added.

The multiple sclerosis care team at UCHealth Neurology–Fort Collins, 2315 E. Harmony Road, is led by Dr. William Shaffer and nurse practitioner Sara Schaefer, two providers who have extensive experience and specialized training in caring for patients with multiple sclerosis.

This formal recognition honors the clinic’s commitment to providing exceptional, coordinated care; and a continuing partnership with the Society to address the challenges of people affected by multiple sclerosis. The Society’s Partners in MS Care program also recognizes committed providers whose practices support the Society’s initiative of affordable access to high-quality multiple sclerosis care for everyone living with multiple sclerosis–regardless of geography, disease progression and other disparities.

Multiple sclerosis is an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body, according to the Society. Symptoms vary from person to person and range from numbness and tingling, to walking difficulties, fatigue, dizziness, pain, depression, blindness, and paralysis. They diagnose most people with multiple sclerosis between the ages of 20 and 50, with at least two to three times more women than men being diagnosed with the disease. Multiple sclerosis affects over 2.3 million worldwide.

UCHealth is an innovative, nonprofit health system that delivers the highest quality medical care with excellent patient experience. UCHealth combines Longs Peak Hospital, Yampa Valley Medical Center, Memorial Hospital Central, Memorial Hospital North, Poudre Valley Hospital, Medical Center of the Rockies, UCHealth Medical Group, Broomfield Hospital, Grandview Hospital, Pikes Peak Regional Hospital and University of Colorado Hospital into an organization dedicated to health and providing unmatched patient care in the Rocky Mountain West. With over 150 clinic locations, UCHealth pushes the boundaries of medicine, providing advanced treatments and clinical trials and improving health through innovation.

The National Multiple Sclerosis Society mobilizes people and resources so that everyone affected by multiple sclerosis can live their best lives as we stop multiple sclerosis in its tracks, restore what has been lost and end multiple sclerosis forever. In 2017, the Society invested $40 million in MS research with more than 360 active projects around the world. Through its comprehensive nationwide network of services, the Society devoted $100 million to help more than one million people affected by multiple sclerosis connect to the people, information and resources needed to live their best lives. It unites a collective power to do something about multiple sclerosis now and end this disease forever.