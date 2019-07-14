UCHealth Greeley Hospital welcomes first baby

Mariana and Francisco Espinoza of Greeley are the proud parents of the first baby born at the newly opened UCHealth Greeley Hospital.

By Paula Freund

paula.freund@uchealth.org

Manager, Public Relations

[What you need to know for the coming month: Get our Comprehensive Monthly Calendar when you subscribe to North Forty News and New SCENE Magazine.]

Annabrissa Espinoza was born at 11:07 p.m. July 3, 2019. She weighed 7 pounds and 2 ounces and measured 19 inches. Certified Nurse Midwife Joanna Sheets delivered Annabrissa.

“I had a great experience. The midwives were great, very welcoming – it felt like home,” Mariana said. “I was really excited to see all the people that care and were willing to help. The nurses were always on top of things, and I never felt like I was alone.”

Big brother Javi, 5, and big sister, Bella, 10, are pretty excited to meet their little sister, too. Being the first baby born in a hospital definitely has its perks. This afternoon, nurses caring for mom and baby surprised the family with a gift box full of goodies, including teddy bears, a baby book, a night light, diapers and other baby necessities.

“We’re thrilled to be open and honored to provide care for families in our community,” said Tammy Piccone, UCHealth Greeley Hospital Birth Center director of nursing. “Supporting our patients as they experience labor and delivery and caring for new moms and their babies after giving birth is our number one goal. Our expert team of providers offer several birth options that deliver compassionate care.”

The new hospital at 6767 29th St. officially opened Wednesday morning with 50 inpatient beds and room to grow.

“Our outstanding teams of clinicians and staff have been working very hard to prepare for this week, and the opening of our brand new hospital now marks the beginning of something amazing,” said Marilyn Schock, UCHealth Greeley Hospital president. “We are truly blessed to care for patients who entrust us with their well-being.”

The hospital’s birth center with C-section operating room includes comfortable, home-like private suites with plenty of natural light and a private bathroom and shower. The center offers a number of comfort options for women, including nitrous oxide, hydrotherapy, epidural analgesia and other labor tools. Babies stay in the room with parents throughout the entire hospital stay, as conditions allow. The birth center also features a Level II special care nursery for any babies who need a little extra care. Certified lactation consultants also provide breastfeeding support for patients and the community, including inpatient, outpatient and virtual consultations.

Childbirth preparation classes are offered at UCHealth Greeley Hospital as well. Parents can expect to learn the basics of labor and delivery, including natural childbirth and breastfeeding. Expecting parents can request a tour of the birth center by calling 970-495-7500.

The four-story hospital also features an intensive care unit, operating rooms, a level III trauma center and emergency department, cardiac services and 24/7 pharmacy, imaging and laboratory services.

Approximately 400 employees are on staff to care for patients, guests and the facility. They are joined by hundreds of physicians and advanced practice professionals who will be caring for patients at the facility as well.