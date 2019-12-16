UCHealth implements extra measures to protect patients during flu season

Flu season is starting to rev up, and UCHealth experts are urging Coloradans to protect themselves and others now – before flu season peaks.

Statewide, at least 112 people have been hospitalized with influenza so far this season, according to the latest figures released by Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. More flu cases are expected in the coming weeks as people are around more people than usual for holiday shopping, gatherings, and travel.

The best way to protect yourself during flu season is to get vaccinated. People also should wash their hands frequently, cover their coughs and sneezes and encourage others to do so as well. And if you do get sick, stay home.

UCHealth is taking extra precautions at its facilities across the state to protect patients and limit the spread of the flu virus.

The following annual visitor restrictions went into effect this week at all UCHealth clinics and hospitals, including UCHealth’s Greeley Hospital, Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins and Longs Peak Hospital in Longmont.

All visitors with flu-like symptoms will be required to wear masks in all areas of UCHealth hospitals and clinics.

Visitors with flu symptoms and visitors younger than 12 years of age are prohibited from visiting high-risk areas, including all intensive care units, oncology inpatient floors and pediatric units.

Restrictions also apply to other units where intensive-care unit and oncology patients are being treated.

“The flu can be a deadly disease, especially for our sickest patients,” said Emily Thorp, UCHealth’s infection prevention manager in northern Colorado. “So, as the number of flu cases begins to rise, it’s important to limit transmission of the virus as much as possible.”

The most vulnerable, in a normal flu season, are the very young and the very old. Also at risk are those with already compromised health situations, such as diabetes, heart disease or pregnancy. However, every so often, a strain comes around that hits healthy young people hardest.

Flu symptoms include a dry, hacking cough, moderate to high fever (101 degrees or higher), sore throat, shaking chills, severe muscle and body aches and a serious headache. A person also can have severe fatigue, runny nose, upper respiratory symptoms and sometimes, mostly in children, nausea and vomiting. Adults most often experience a loss of appetite as well.

