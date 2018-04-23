UCHealth offers drug take-back service in Fort Collins area

Kelly Tracer

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (April 11, 2018) – UCHealth is providing a convenient way for northern Colorado residents to spring clean their medicine cabinets and get rid of expired, unused and unwanted prescription medication.

The pharmacy at the UCHealth Emergency Room – Harmony Campus, 4630 Snow Mesa Drive, now has an anonymous drop-off box for unwanted medications to be disposed of in a way that is safe for both the environment and the community.

This is the only 24-hour, year-round drug drop-off location in the Fort Collins and Loveland areas, according to Aaron Hale, a UCHealth pharmacy emergency services manager. Fort Collins Police Services and a couple other pharmacies offer drug drop-off services during business hours as well. These drop-off boxes are offered as a service in addition to National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, which typically happens twice a year.

The green drop-off box was recently placed in the lobby of UCHealth’s emergency department in southeast Fort Collins to accept any and all medications as well as any liquid medications, ointments, vitamins, pet medications or patches, Hale said. There are a few items that can not be dropped off: Drugs used for chemotherapy, needles or glass, illegal substances and marijuana.

UCHealth partnered with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on the project. The department supplied the drop-off box in a joint effort to address a very important factor in the nation’s drug epidemic.

Nearly half of people who use heroin reported first abusing prescription drugs, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. Take-back programs can reduce the risk of unwanted falling into the wrong hands or coming into contact with children.

Also, many health and safety issues arise when these prescription drugs are disposed of incorrectly, such as flushed down the toilet or thrown out in the trash.

Last year’s nationwide Take Back Day in October organized by the Drug Enforcement Administration received a record-breaking 456 tons of unwanted medications to add to the 4,500 tons collected over the life of the program.

For more information about UCHealth’s drug drop-off service, call (970) 237-8140.

WHERE TO GO