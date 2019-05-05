UCHealth Welcomes First Patients to New Greeley Medical Center

By UC Health

More than a dozen clinics move to new facility on new campus

GREELEY, Colo. (May 3, 2019) – Providers started caring for patients this week at the newUCHealth Greeley Medical Center.

The 115,000-square-foot medical center is an outpatient multi specialty medical office building that is bringing many of the services UCHealth offers at locations throughout Greeley under one convenient roof. The three-story building is located on the UCHealth Greeley Campus southwest of U.S. 34 and 65th Avenue. It is just east of the UCHealth Greeley Hospital, which will be opening early this summer.

More than a dozen clinics and other offices moved to the medical center this week, including physical therapy and rehabilitation; family medicine; internal medicine; urology; audiology; dermatology; surgical, neurology; pulmonology; nephrology; ear, nose and throat; Mountain Crest Outpatient Clinic and Aspen Club.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming our patients in this new space,” said Donna Lankford, UCHealth Medical Group’s vice president of operations. “It was carefully designed to be a comforting and calming space, and we already are receiving wonderful feedback from our patients who were among the first to be cared for here.”

Additional UCHealth clinics already in Greeley – the anticoagulation clinic; diabetes and medical nutrition therapy; heart and vascular clinic; orthopedics; and rheumatology – will move to the medical center this summer.

Dr. Daniel Zenk, a UCHealth internal medicine physician who has been caring for patients in Greeley for almost 25 years, has been looking forward to the opening of the center since planning for the campus got underway a few years ago. He’s also excited for additional clinics and the hospital to open in the upcoming months. “This was a big vision, and it’s coming together beautifully. Having all of these services and resources together on one campus and close to home is going to be wonderful for our patients.”

UCHealth will continue to provide internal medicine, nephrology, occupational health and urgent care services at the UCHealth Greeley Medical Center – Midtown location at 1900 16th St., as well.

For more information about the center, go to uchealth.org or call 970.353.1551.