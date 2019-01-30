UNITED WAY AND BRINKMAN PARTNER TO CREATE NONPROFIT HUB

United Way of Larimer County and Brinkman are partnering to create a new hub for nonprofit organizations at 525 Oak St. in Fort Collins. This collaboration will provide United Way with an operating structure and the space necessary to create a true community asset. Brinkman purchased the property in the summer of 2018. They are subsidizing tenant improvements and providing below-market-cost of occupancy for United Way.

“Our current building was constructed decades ago as social services facility because of the efforts of community volunteers and nonprofit organizations, the City and other public-private partnerships,” said Tracy Oldemeyer, United Way of Larimer County Board Chair. “The collaborative efforts continue, and we are excited we will continue serving as a community hub for nonprofit excellence through collaboration with Brinkman Colorado.”

In mid-2019, United Way will move from its current building at 424 Pine St. as part of a mission-based move, allowing Teaching Tree Early Childhood Learning Center to expand in place and double its current capacity and serve 100 additional children beginning in August 2019. United Way of Larimer County tackles issues that matter most to our community and uses a collaborative approach to accomplish more together. We provide opportunities for businesses, individuals and organizations to be involved in strengthening Larimer County through our focus areas of Youth & Education, Financial Stability, Community Engagement, and Nonprofit Excellence.

“The new property will house additional nonprofits similar to our current building model,” said Annie Davies, President, and CEO of United Way of Larimer County. “The Oak Street ‘nonprofit center’ will offer low-cost space to other agencies and support our initiative to develop shared services, increase efficiency and reduce duplication in the nonprofit community.”

As part of their mission-driven real estate model, Brinkman saw an opportunity to establish a unique structure that would add value to an existing real estate asset, support the operations of United Way and create a hub for non-profit collaboration in Northern Colorado. Brinkman is a mission-driven real estate development and investment company headquartered in Fort Collins. The B Corp Certified company is focused on using business as a force for good through the creation of meaningful places. Their projects generate positive economic and social multipliers for communities, families, and investors.

“We have long admired the positive catalyst United Way serves as in our community. We believe this facility will allow them to further grow their positive impact as a non-profit leader. This partnership is one we’re proud of and committed to,” said Brinkman CEO and Co-Founder Kevin Brinkman.

Interested agencies can contact United Way about potential office space beginning in February at www.uwaylc.org.

For more information about Brinkman, please visit www.brinkmancolorado.com.