United Way Awards Over Half a Million Dollars to Youth & Education, Financial Stability

Jamie Rasmussen JRasmussen@uwaylc.org

Director of Marketing

United Way of Larimer County

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

37 Larimer County nonprofits receive community impact and basic needs grant funding

United Way of Larimer County (UWLC) announces 2020 Community Impact and Basic Needs Grant recipients, totaling over $600,000 dedicated to Larimer County residents in need. UWLC directs funding to organizations to reduce poverty as successful nonprofits are vital to creating and maintaining a resilient community.

Nonprofit organizations can apply for Community Impact and Basic Needs Grants annually each August. Community Impact Grants are awarded to organizations who work to improve outcomes in areas of Youth & Education or Financial Stability; Basic Needs grants are awarded to organizations who work to improve the same areas, but specifically address basic needs in our community such as shelters, food security, and crisis response.

2020 COMMUNITY IMPACT GRANT RECIPIENTS

Collectively, UWLC awarded more than $123,000 to the following organizations to prepare kids for school:

CSU Early Childhood Center

Teaching Tree Early Childhood Center

Thompson Valley Preschool

First Steps Preschool

Respite Care

Estes Valley Investment in Childhood Success (EVICS)

The Family Center/La Familia

Children’s Speech & Reading Center

Poudre River Library District

Estes Park Public Library

Collectively, UWLC awarded more than $93,000 to the following organizations to support kids in school:

BASE Camp

Boys & Girls Club of Larimer County

Partners Mentoring Youth

CSU Campus Connections

Collectively, UWLC awarded more than $91,000 to the following organizations to support older youth through high school and beyond:

Estes Park Learning Place

The Matthews House

Specialized Alternatives for Families & Youth (SAFY)

Poudre School District

Turning Point

The Center for Family Outreach

Collectively, UWLC awarded more than $126,000 to the following organizations who help families access resources and maintain financial stability:

The Matthews House/Front Range Community College

GreenPath, Inc.

Make Change NoCo

Project Self-Sufficiency

House of Neighborly Service

Neighbor to Neighbor

One Community, One Family

Homeward Alliance

Larimer County Workforce Center

Collectively, UWLC committed more than $150,000 to the following organizations to help individuals with basic needs:

The Murphy Center

Homeward Alliance

Neighbor to Neighbor

House of Neighborly Service

Community Kitchen

Crossroads Safehouse

Alliance for Suicide Prevention

Catholic Charities

Alternatives to Violence

Family Housing Network

United Way of Larimer County (UWLC) is a one-stop resource for generosity in our community, ensuring that gifts of time, talent and treasure address today’s greatest needs – and reduce tomorrow’s. Community needs change over time, which is why UWLC encourages nimble and innovative human services and a commitment to nonprofit excellence. UWLC strives to strengthen our community by supporting youth & education, financial stability, community engagement, and nonprofit excellence in Larimer County.

To learn more about United Way of Larimer County and how you can get involved with your community, visit www.uwaylc.org

To learn more about UWLC’s grant process, click here.