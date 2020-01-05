United Way Awards Over Half a Million Dollars to Youth & Education, Financial Stability

Jamie Rasmussen JRasmussen@uwaylc.org
37 Larimer County nonprofits receive community impact and basic needs grant funding
United Way of Larimer County (UWLC) announces 2020 Community Impact and Basic Needs Grant recipients, totaling over $600,000 dedicated to Larimer County residents in need. UWLC directs funding to organizations to reduce poverty as successful nonprofits are vital to creating and maintaining a resilient community.
Nonprofit organizations can apply for Community Impact and Basic Needs Grants annually each August. Community Impact Grants are awarded to organizations who work to improve outcomes in areas of Youth & Education or Financial Stability; Basic Needs grants are awarded to organizations who work to improve the same areas, but specifically address basic needs in our community such as shelters, food security, and crisis response.
2020 COMMUNITY IMPACT GRANT RECIPIENTS
Collectively, UWLC awarded more than $123,000 to the following organizations to prepare kids for school:
- CSU Early Childhood Center
- Teaching Tree Early Childhood Center
- Thompson Valley Preschool
- First Steps Preschool
- Respite Care
- Estes Valley Investment in Childhood Success (EVICS)
- The Family Center/La Familia
- Children’s Speech & Reading Center
- Poudre River Library District
- Estes Park Public Library
Collectively, UWLC awarded more than $93,000 to the following organizations to support kids in school:
- BASE Camp
- Boys & Girls Club of Larimer County
- Partners Mentoring Youth
- CSU Campus Connections
Collectively, UWLC awarded more than $91,000 to the following organizations to support older youth through high school and beyond:
- Estes Park Learning Place
- The Matthews House
- Specialized Alternatives for Families & Youth (SAFY)
- Poudre School District
- Turning Point
- The Center for Family Outreach
Collectively, UWLC awarded more than $126,000 to the following organizations who help families access resources and maintain financial stability:
- The Matthews House/Front Range Community College
- GreenPath, Inc.
- Make Change NoCo
- Project Self-Sufficiency
- House of Neighborly Service
- Neighbor to Neighbor
- One Community, One Family
- Homeward Alliance
- Larimer County Workforce Center
Collectively, UWLC committed more than $150,000 to the following organizations to help individuals with basic needs:
- The Murphy Center
- Homeward Alliance
- Neighbor to Neighbor
- House of Neighborly Service
- Community Kitchen
- Crossroads Safehouse
- Alliance for Suicide Prevention
- Catholic Charities
- Alternatives to Violence
- Family Housing Network
United Way of Larimer County (UWLC) is a one-stop resource for generosity in our community, ensuring that gifts of time, talent and treasure address today’s greatest needs – and reduce tomorrow’s. Community needs change over time, which is why UWLC encourages nimble and innovative human services and a commitment to nonprofit excellence. UWLC strives to strengthen our community by supporting youth & education, financial stability, community engagement, and nonprofit excellence in Larimer County.
To learn more about United Way of Larimer County and how you can get involved with your community, visit www.uwaylc.org
To learn more about UWLC’s grant process, click here.
