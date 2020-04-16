United Way of Larimer County Announces Essential Needs Donation Drive

UNITED WAY OF LARIMER COUNTY IS CREATING NEW AND INNOVATIVE WAYS TO SUPPORT THE COMMUNITY BY MEETING ESSENTIAL NEEDS AND PROVIDING VALUABLE RESOURCES TO LOCAL NONPROFITS

The United Way of Larimer County has designed a way to pick up donations from your home.

The pickup program will start on April 22 and will be pre-scheduled.

HOW IT WORKS

1. Please fill out the form at the following location: http://northfortynews.com/unitedwayoflc Include your best contact information and what you will be donating. Sign-up will close at 7 am on Monday, April 20.

2. Once they receive your information, United Way of Larimer County will contact you by April 21 to schedule your pick up.

3. Before they arrive, please make sure all items to be donated are in a single bag or box and left outside. Make sure the gently used items have been properly cleaned and sanitized.

4. They will arrive at the time we set up prior, and no contact is required to gather your items. They will then take the items to the nonprofits that need them most.

All your donations will be going to local nonprofits to help others in need.

*ALL ITEMS MUST BE NEW AND UNOPENED*

With an exception for tents, backpacks, sleeping bags, tarps, towels, and jackets – these items MUST be in good condition, washed or disinfected before donation. This will help us to ensure the safety of all individuals handling donations.

MOST NEEDED ITEMS:

– Non-Perishable Food/ Protein-Rich Foods: Peanut butter, tuna fish, granola, pudding cups, etc.

– Bags for food packaging, Ziploc bags

– Disinfectants & Cleaners: Lysol, Clorox wipes, bleach, Hand Sanitizer

– Baby Supplies: Diapers, Wipes, Baby Formula

– Hygiene Products: Soap, Shampoo, Deodorant, Period Products, Toilet paper, etc.

– Activities for Kids & Adults in Shelters: Books, Art Supplies, Jump Ropes, Educational Supplies, Legos, Games, etc.

– First Aid Supplies: Band-aids, tweezers, nail clippers, anti-biotic or anti-septic ointment, etc.

– Children’s medication (Children’s Motrin, Tylenol, etc.)

– Personal Protective Equipment: cloth or comfort masks, masks, gloves, gowns, etc.

– Clothing: Blankets, Jackets, Hoodies, Winter Hats, Gloves (gently used accepted)

– Sheltering Equipment: Tents, Backpacks, Sleeping Bags, Tarps, Towels (gently used accepted)