University selects The Clark Enersen Partners to complete design for building at National Western Center

Tiana Nelson, Director of Denver PR & Outreach

Denver, CO – Colorado State University announced that it has selected The Clark Enersen Partners as the design team for the CSU Animal Health Complex – one of three buildings on the CSU Campus at the National Western Center, which will break ground in early 2020.

“We continue to move the vision forward for the CSU Campus at the National Western Center by bringing in top-tier partners to create distinctive spaces where CSU experts can research the world’s most pressing issues, and widely share that knowledge,” said Amy Parsons, executive vice chancellor of the CSU System.

“The Clark Enersen Partners’ holistic approach to design and nationwide experience in similar projects made them a clear partner for this project,” Parsons said.

“For the Clark Enersen Partners, the distinctiveness of the CSU Animal Health Complex and the impact of what will happen within its walls aligned perfectly with our company’s expertise and areas of interest,” said Greg Lattig, president of the Clark Enersen Partners.

In August, CSU announced Hord Coplan Macht and SmithGroup JJR as the design team for the CSU Water Building at the National Western Center. All three of the CSU buildings at the National Western Center are scheduled to break ground in early 2020, and will be the first buildings to start construction – and to be completed – at the National Western Center.

About the CSU Campus at the National Western Center

Colorado State University has made a long-term commitment to the future National Western Center and its surrounding communities in north Denver.

The CSU Campus at the National Western Center will focus on research and educational programming in the areas of food, water, health, energy and the environment within its three buildings: the Water Building, Animal Health Complex, and CSU Center. What’s inside the buildings will bring together the brightest minds, inspire the next generation, and address global challenges.

The University is currently working to engage with the community and to partner with local schools, nonprofits, and businesses to create impactful research, collaboration, and year-round programming to this unique project.

For additional information, visit nwc.colostate.edu.