Upcycle Art Glass Exhibit by Steve Pastore

The Reserve by Old Elk is proud to present throughout the month of January an Upcycle Art Glass Exhibit by local Upcycle Artist Steve Pastore.

Steve’s art is unique in that he does his best to reduce or eliminate waste. After completing a commissioned piece, he gathers the remaining “off-cuts” and studies them to see how he can design an additional piece from materials that might otherwise be discarded. Steve enjoys creating art glass depicting nature and chimera as well as logos of local businesses.

Come and enjoy our premium award-winning custom-crafted bourbon, gin, vodka, or bourbon cream while feasting your eyes on Steve’s unique and colorful art glass exhibit.

Opening Reception: First Friday, January 3, 6 to 9pm

Location: The Reserve by Old Elk, 253 Linden Street, Fort Collins

Daily Hours: 11am to 9pm, Sunday — Wednesday

11am to 11pm Thursday, Friday and Saturday

Show runs throughout January, closing: January 31, 2020