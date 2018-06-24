UPDATE: Colorado Parks and Wildlife determines bear attack unlikely in Red Feather Lakes incident

Travis Duncan, CPW Statewide

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – On June 5, 2018 Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers responded to a reported bear attack off of County Road 67J and Soaring Rock Road in Larimer County on U.S. Forest Service land. The reporting party claimed to have been trampled by a bear at his campsite in the middle of the night. He was taken to the hospital and later released.

CPW takes wildlife attacks very seriously and conducted a thorough investigation into the claims. Officers set bear traps in the event that the bear came back to the campsite, used specialized tracking hounds to see if a scent could be picked up in the immediate vicinity, searched for physical evidence around the site and interviewed the campers as well as others in the area. Wildlife officers did not trap or locate a bear in the area. CPW is closing this investigation with no further action being taken. It has been determined that there is inconclusive evidence that a bear attack occurred and there has been no visual sighting of an animal in or around the area.