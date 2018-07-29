Updated cancellation policy will benefit campers at Colorado state parks

Travis Duncan

CPW Statewide

DENVER, Colo. – Customers who need to cancel their campground reservations at a Colorado state park can now do so online at cpwshop.com or at 1-800-244-5613 at any time prior to or during their stay. The new policy allows greater flexibility for customers and helps CPW staff more easily track campground cancellations in real-time. The new system will also help CPW staff implementing the reservation-only camping pilot program allowing for last-minute reservations at six state parks.

The new rules are as follows:

14 or more days prior to arrival: Customers may cancel online or by phone and receive a full refund of the reservation use fees. (Customer is still charged the $10 reservation fee and $6 cancellation fee.)

13 days prior to arrival through the day of arrival: Customers may cancel online or by phone and receive a refund of the reservation use fees. (Customer is still charged the $10 reservation fee and first night’s use fee.)

The day after arrival through the day of departure: Customers may cancel online or by phone and receive a refund of the reservation use fees. (Customer is still charged the $10 reservation fee and use fees for any nights the customer has stayed.)

Customers who wish to receive a refund outside of these rules will need to contact the park at which they have the reservation directly. Refunds of nights stayed, the reservation fee, or the cancellation fee will not be considered for bugs, bad weather, campfire bans, or low water levels.