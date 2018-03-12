Updates and Events at the Gardens at Spring Creek

March 12, 2018 Theresa Rose Gardens & Landscapes 0
With sunny skies and good weather, the crew has been able to make continued progress on our garden expansion.

By Korrie Johnston

Adult Classes

Beekeeping for Beginners: Learn basics of beekeeping with the resources needed to provide excellent care for your hive. Instructor: Dr. Tom Cavanagh, Gardens on Spring Creek Beekeeper
Saturday, March 1710 a.m.-Noon; $18

DIY Hypertufa Troughs: Cement containers are great for rock garden plants, wildflowers, and cacti. Learn the techniques for building and curing your planter, proper soil, and plant options to bring it all together to make your own trough to take home. Note for Students: Materials for a trough (18 x 12 x 19”) will be provided. This is an outdoor class, dress for the weather in messy clothes. Instructor: Kelly Kellow, Horticulturist, Gardens on Spring Creek
Saturday, March 17; 1-3 p.m.; $30

Colorado Native Plants: As you plan this year’s garden, we will generate a plant list, discussing where to grow what amidst your current landscape. Note: Price reduced by Fort Collins Utilities to promote water conservation. Instructor: Diane Banta, Larimer County Native Plant Master Gardener
Saturday, March 2410 a.m.-Noon; $10

Colorado Gardening Hacks: Lessons from a Decade of Colorado Gardening: Join gardening expert Alison O’Connor to learn about insider tips, tricks and information to grow a successful home garden in Colorado. Plant advice, how to deal with wildlife, and using weather to your advantage will be discussed. Note: Price reduced by Fort Collins Utilities to promote water conservation. Instructor: Alison O’Connor, Horticulture Agent, CSU Extension in Larimer County
Saturday, March 241-3 p.m.; $10

Growing Tomatoes and Peppers with Ease:  Practical tips for the home gardener on the selection, growing, harvesting and cooking of tomatoes and peppers in our Colorado climate. Instructor: Jon Weiss, tomato expert and researcher 
Saturday, April 7; 1-3 p.m.; $18

Youth Programs

Read & Seed:  Story time plus an educational and fun hands-on activity. This program will help your child develop school readiness skills of early language comprehension and fine motor skills while encouraging creativity, curiosity and exploration of the natural world. This is a parent/caregiver participation class. $3 per child. Drop-in; Registration not required. Class is not discountable.
Monday10:00 – 10:45 a.m. and 11:00 – 11:45 a.m.
Tuesday10:00 – 10:45 a.m. and 11:00 – 11:45 a.m.
March Schedule & Story Book
Week of March 12: Read & Seed is cancelled for Spring Break Camp
Week of March 19: Planting Seeds of Kindness;  “If You Plant a Seed” by Marion Dane Bauer 
Week of March 26: April Fools!; “April Fools, Phyllis” by Susanna Leonard Hill
Summer Camp Registration Now Open!: We are offering opportunities for exploration and investigation of gardening and the natural world this summer. Our camps are full of garden–centric games, exploration and art, music, and cooking ~ especially suitable for children ages 6 to 11 years old or those entering grades 1st through 5th grades. Very limited full day camps available. Sorry, Garden Arts Camp and Gardeners & Chefs – Conventional Cooking is sold out. 

 

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*