US Spring Forecast For the West

Meteorological spring is right around the corner, and the official start to spring is on March 19. But, with the spring equinox slated to be the earliest in the United States since 1896, will it feel like it? Our long-range forecasters answer this and much more that you will need to know this season.

March 1 marks the beginning of meteorological spring, which is based on annual temperature trends and the Gregorian calendar, and it runs through May 31. The spring equinox will occur on March 19 in the U.S. this year, the earliest in 124 years. Days will continue to grow longer after the equinox until the summer solstice occurs on June 20 at 5:43 p.m. EDT.

AccuWeather meteorologists say in true March fashion, the month will start out with a wild temperature rollercoaster ride in the Northeast. Meanwhile, the wet weather that has been inundating the Southeast is just a taste of what’s to come.

Accuweather’s Prediction for the West

March and April will remain active across the central and eastern Rockies this year, providing both regions with mountain snow and rainfall in the valleys.

The extended winter weather will be good news for skiers and snowboarders, who may be able to hit the slopes later than expected.

“They’ve had a busy central Rockies ski season this year, and I think that will continue to be the case into spring,” AccuWeather Expert Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.

While the Northwest also had a good season, temperatures rising quickly in the springtime may lead to the snowpack diminishing faster than normal and additional flooding around streams and river.

Temperatures will also rise quickly in Southern California, where dry conditions will dominate.

“There are some drought concerns this spring, especially for Southern California,” Pastelok said. “If we don’t start to see any precipitation here on the back end of the winter season, Southern California will get drier much quicker than expected.”

Overall, much of the West will experience above-normal temperatures this spring, with the exception of the central and northern Rockies.