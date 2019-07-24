Utah resident convicted of importing sheep

Utah resident, owner of northwest Colorado game hunting ranch convicted of importing Mouflon sheep, prohibited in Colorado.

By Colorado Parks and Wildlife

A months-long Colorado Parks and Wildlife investigation of a private hunting ranch near the northwest Colorado community of Dinosaur began with the discovery of several prohibited exotic sheep species on the property and ended with last month’s conviction of the business owner from Utah.

On June 19, Vernal resident Michael Gates, 34, owner of DJ Rams LLC pleaded guilty to his crime in a Rio Blanco County courtroom. He received a one-year deferred judgment sentence for possession of prohibited, non-native sheep. In addition, he must pay fines and court costs totaling over $1,400 and perform 60 hours of useful public service. He was also assessed five suspension points against his hunting and fishing privileges. In the future, he must comply with all CPW and Colorado Department of Agriculture inspections and requirements or risk additional fines and the potential loss of his operation.

Officers say Gates illegally imported and possessed several exotic sheep species for his clients to hunt, including Mouflon sheep hybrids, Texas Dall sheep and Painted Desert sheep, all prohibited in Colorado.

“Based on our investigation, Mr. Gates knew these sheep were prohibited but that did not stop him,” said Wildlife Officer Nate Martinez. “He decided to risk the health of our native wildlife and local domestic sheep simply for profit.”

Wildlife officials say the prohibition is needed to protect native wildlife from hybridization with non-native species, avert the potential spread of disease to native sheep populations and prevent severe damage to habitat.

“If they had escaped, these prohibited sheep could all survive in Colorado’s harsh climate,” said Martinez. “The disease issue is a major concern, as well as the potential impacts to native habitat and all of the native species that depend on it.”

Martinez says the biggest threat would be to the native population of Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep within nearby Dinosaur National Monument, and to domestic sheep within neighboring sheep-grazing allotments.

Officers learned of the illegal sheep last summer after wildlife officers received a tip from an informant that had seen a social media post featuring the illegal sheep Gates had brought to the ranch.

“Protecting native wildlife and local domestic sheep operations is of utmost importance to CPW and Colorado Department of Agriculture,” said Northwest Regional Manager JT Romatzke. “Our officers will do whatever is necessary to protect both by vigorously enforcing Colorado’s laws.”

Martinez thanked Deputy District Attorney Jessica King for her work on the case.

To anonymously provide information about a wildlife violation, the public can contact Operation Game Thief at 877-265-6648. Rewards are available if the information leads to an arrest or conviction.