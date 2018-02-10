Valentine’s Events at the Emporium include Cookie Decor, Date Night and a Romantic Dinner

The Emporium Kitchen & Wine Market and The Sunset Lounge Rooftop Bar in Old Town Fort Collins will be hosting three events to celebrate Valentine’s Day
Beginning with a cookie decorating class in the market on Monday, February 13, from 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m, the Emporium team will provide a delicious cookie recipe for the guests, followed by a variety of cookie decorating techniques. To sign up, guests can call the restaurant at 970-493-0024.
Take your Valentine’s date night to new heights at The Sunset Lounge Rooftop Bar (sunsetloungeroo
Reservations will be available by calling (970) 999-3494 on Valentine’s Day.
The Emporium Kitchen & Wine Market, (emporiumf
Entrees include Butter Roasted Scallops, Herb Roasted Lamb Saddle and Beef fillet with accompaniments such as charred cauliflower and truffle whipped potatoes. Prices range from $24 to $36 per order.
Dessert specials include bittersweet Chocolate Mousse and a Pomegranate sorbet, starting at $10.
The Emporium Kitchen & Wine Market and Sunset Lounge Rooftop Bar are located at 378 Walnut Street in Fort Collins, CO. For more information, guests can visit emporiumftcollins
Happy Valentine’s Day!
