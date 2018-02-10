Valentine’s Events at the Emporium include Cookie Decor, Date Night and a Romantic Dinner

The Emporium Kitchen & Wine Market and The Sunset Lounge Rooftop Bar in Old Town Fort Collins will be hosting three events to celebrate Valentine’s Day

Beginning with a cookie decorating class in the market on Monday, February 13, from 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m , the Emporium team will provide a delicious cookie recipe for the guests, followed by a variety of cookie decorating techniques. To sign up, guests can call the restaurant at 970-493-0024.

Take your Valentine’s date night to new heights at The Sunset Lounge Rooftop Bar (sunsetloungeroo ftop.com/), located atop the Elizabeth Hotel, and take in unparalleled views of Colorado’s Front Range while enjoying a selection of creative small plates with wine pairings, like the DB&J: Duck liver mousse, red wine & cherry jam, and levain bread.

Reservations will be available by calling (970) 999-3494 on Valentine’s Day.

The Emporium Kitchen & Wine Market, (emporiumf tcollins.com/) offers a destination for locals and visitors alike, from parents on the town to date night for CSU college students. On Tuesday, February 14, Emporium executive chef David Anderson will offer an a la carte Valentine’s menu featuring a special take on the restaurant’s seasonally-driven, American Brasserie menu including starters such as Oysters on the Half Shell, White Asparagus Soup and Arugula and Strawberry Salad. Prices range from $8 to $21 per order.

Entrees include Butter Roasted Scallops, Herb Roasted Lamb Saddle and Beef fillet with accompaniments such as charred cauliflower and truffle whipped potatoes. Prices range from $24 to $36 per order.

Dessert specials include bittersweet Chocolate Mousse and a Pomegranate sorbet, starting at $10.

The Emporium Kitchen & Wine Market and Sunset Lounge Rooftop Bar are located at 378 Walnut Street in Fort Collins, CO. For more information, guests can visit emporiumftcollins .com or call 970.493.0024. Please let us know if you need any additional information or would like us to send photos of chef David’s Valentine’s Menu, Emporium cookies, or the beautiful Front Range views from the Sunset Lounge.

Happy Valentine’s Day!